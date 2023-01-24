ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe

R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

LSU student Madison Brooks worked at bar where she drank before attack: report

The Louisiana State University sorority member who allegedly was raped before she was fatally struck by a car reportedly worked at the bar where she and the four male suspects boozed it up in the hours before the shocking attack. LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, sometimes worked with her Alpha Phi sorority sisters behind the bar counter at Reggie’s in East Baton Rouge, where she had been drinking the evening before she died on Jan. 15, the Daily Mail reported. Brooks posted several snaps online of herself at the bar, including one with two of her pals captioned, “3 little Reggie’s workers.” It’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
