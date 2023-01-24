ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Title IX report lacks detail of previous years’ reports

Stanford’s 2021-2022 Title IX report, released publicly on Dec. 1, lacks detail that had been included in previous years’ reports about the outcomes of informal resolutions to sexual misconduct allegations. The University offered inconsistent explanations in statements. Title IX reports in previous years included specifics about University sanctions....
Stanford Daily

GSC tackles affordability issues and potential expansion of 5-SURE

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was optimistic about a potential increase in the graduate student stipend and explored options to expand 5-SURE during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year Ph.D. student in developmental and psychological sciences, opened the meeting by sharing updates from her meeting with University Provost Persis Drell.
Stanford Daily

Stanford boasts ‘100% renewable’ electricity. Here’s what that actually means.

The University announced in March 2022 that it was transitioning to be “100% renewable,” but what does that actually mean?. With the purchase of a second solar generating station in 2022 near Lemoore, Calif. in the Central Valley, Stanford now boasts “100% renewable” electricity. Stanford previously purchased a solar generating station in Rosamond, Calif. in 2016.
Stanford Daily

A rural perspective in the limelight: The Stanford Rural Development Panel

Isaac Nehring ’26 felt like a geographic minority at Stanford as one of only six first-year students from Montana. Hoping to address a lack of discussion regarding rural issues at Stanford, Nehring organized the Stanford Rural Development Panel on Jan. 19. The event centered around conversations on green energy, land rights, health access and utilities in rural communities.
piedmontexedra.com

In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
Stanford Daily

Stanford community mourn two mass shootings during Lunar New Year

This article contains graphic depictions of violence. It was the eve of Lunar New Year, and the night was alive. Lanterns, booths and thousands of people lined the streets of the Saturday night festival in Los Angeles. On stage, Tiffany Chang ’26 was performing with her Court as the 2022 Miss Taiwanese-American. As part of her performance, she described the cultural significance of the new year: the biggest holiday, the celebration of a new start, the epitome of happiness and joy.
Stanford Daily

Graduate School of Business receives bomb threat

The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) received a bomb threat, according to an email sent to business school students Monday morning. No threat was ultimately identified by police, the email said. Bernadette DeRafael and Lee Redmon of the GSB’s Risk Team, who sent the email, noted that the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) investigated the situation and inspected the GSB buildings as part of the search.
oaklandside.org

Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
Stanford Daily

Lake Lag is full, but California’s drought rages on

Biking through the rain from EVGR to NVIDIA Auditorium, taking a stroll around a filled Lake Lagunita or forgetting an umbrella were a new normal for the start of winter quarter. Campus was cold, wet and inconvenient for many students, but outside the Stanford bubble, last week’s rain storms brought far more problems than getting rained on while heading to class.
SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
