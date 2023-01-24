Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Title IX report lacks detail of previous years’ reports
Stanford’s 2021-2022 Title IX report, released publicly on Dec. 1, lacks detail that had been included in previous years’ reports about the outcomes of informal resolutions to sexual misconduct allegations. The University offered inconsistent explanations in statements. Title IX reports in previous years included specifics about University sanctions....
Stanford Daily
GSC tackles affordability issues and potential expansion of 5-SURE
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was optimistic about a potential increase in the graduate student stipend and explored options to expand 5-SURE during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year Ph.D. student in developmental and psychological sciences, opened the meeting by sharing updates from her meeting with University Provost Persis Drell.
amadorvalleytoday.org
ACING Stanford University with Tony Wang (’23) | Acing Admissions Advice
The following responses were edited for length and clarity. The main factor was its location. I really wanted to find a place that was located in the Bay Area, so I could stay in California weather and be able to easily come back to visit my family and friends. The...
Stanford Daily
Stanford boasts ‘100% renewable’ electricity. Here’s what that actually means.
The University announced in March 2022 that it was transitioning to be “100% renewable,” but what does that actually mean?. With the purchase of a second solar generating station in 2022 near Lemoore, Calif. in the Central Valley, Stanford now boasts “100% renewable” electricity. Stanford previously purchased a solar generating station in Rosamond, Calif. in 2016.
Stanford Daily
A rural perspective in the limelight: The Stanford Rural Development Panel
Isaac Nehring ’26 felt like a geographic minority at Stanford as one of only six first-year students from Montana. Hoping to address a lack of discussion regarding rural issues at Stanford, Nehring organized the Stanford Rural Development Panel on Jan. 19. The event centered around conversations on green energy, land rights, health access and utilities in rural communities.
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA
Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
Stanford Daily
Duel in the Desert part 2: Another meet, and another win, for Women’s Swim & Dive
Leaving Arizona with their 2022-23 record now standing at 5-0 (4-0 Pac-12), the Cardinal followed up Friday’s triumph over the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) with a 169.50 to 99.50 win over the University of Arizona (3-5) on Saturday. Extending their current win streak over the Wildcats to 19...
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
Stanford Daily
Stanford community mourn two mass shootings during Lunar New Year
This article contains graphic depictions of violence. It was the eve of Lunar New Year, and the night was alive. Lanterns, booths and thousands of people lined the streets of the Saturday night festival in Los Angeles. On stage, Tiffany Chang ’26 was performing with her Court as the 2022 Miss Taiwanese-American. As part of her performance, she described the cultural significance of the new year: the biggest holiday, the celebration of a new start, the epitome of happiness and joy.
Stanford Daily
Graduate School of Business receives bomb threat
The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) received a bomb threat, according to an email sent to business school students Monday morning. No threat was ultimately identified by police, the email said. Bernadette DeRafael and Lee Redmon of the GSB’s Risk Team, who sent the email, noted that the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) investigated the situation and inspected the GSB buildings as part of the search.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
Stanford Daily
Lake Lag is full, but California’s drought rages on
Biking through the rain from EVGR to NVIDIA Auditorium, taking a stroll around a filled Lake Lagunita or forgetting an umbrella were a new normal for the start of winter quarter. Campus was cold, wet and inconvenient for many students, but outside the Stanford bubble, last week’s rain storms brought far more problems than getting rained on while heading to class.
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted...
COVID Dashboard: Winter surge fading in Bay Area, across country
Local and state data on COVID-19
SFGate
San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
