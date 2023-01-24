Read full article on original website
Jewish high school in Palo Alto evacuated after bomb threat
PALO ALTO – A bomb threat received via phone Thursday afternoon at Palo Alto's Kehillah Jewish High School forced school officials to evacuate the campus.The investigation by police revealed no bomb on campus.At about 2:54 p.m., police dispatchers received a call from the administrative staff at Kehillah Jewish High School, 3900 Fabian Way, reporting a bomb threat was received via phone. School officials evacuated the school (consisting of approximately 250 students and staff) and called the police.Police responded immediately and cordoned off the school. Officers searched the campus with a canine certified in explosives detection and determined that no bomb existed.Police are investigating the bomb threat. The suspect is an unknown adult male, who called the school's administrative office and made the threat. There have been no similar phoned-in bomb threats recently in Palo Alto.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.
Stanford Daily
Title IX report lacks detail of previous years’ reports
Stanford’s 2021-2022 Title IX report, released publicly on Dec. 1, lacks detail that had been included in previous years’ reports about the outcomes of informal resolutions to sexual misconduct allegations. The University offered inconsistent explanations in statements. Title IX reports in previous years included specifics about University sanctions....
Stanford Daily
GSC tackles affordability issues and potential expansion of 5-SURE
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was optimistic about a potential increase in the graduate student stipend and explored options to expand 5-SURE during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year Ph.D. student in developmental and psychological sciences, opened the meeting by sharing updates from her meeting with University Provost Persis Drell.
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA
Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
NBC Bay Area
Richmond Teacher Throws Student to Floor After Reportedly Being Called Racial Slur
A Richmond High School substitute teacher was captured on video this week grabbing a student and throwing him to the floor after the student reportedly called him a racial slur. West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hurst confirmed the teacher is no longer employed by the district...
amadorvalleytoday.org
ACING Stanford University with Tony Wang (’23) | Acing Admissions Advice
The following responses were edited for length and clarity. The main factor was its location. I really wanted to find a place that was located in the Bay Area, so I could stay in California weather and be able to easily come back to visit my family and friends. The...
berkeleyside.org
Man attempted to kidnap Cal student near campus, police say
A man tried to kidnap a UC Berkeley student in her 20s in the heart of the Northside commercial district on Tuesday, authorities say. The man approached the woman from behind around 5 p.m. and attempted to pull her toward him, Berkeley police say. She’d just left the Cal campus and crossed Hearst Avenue at Euclid.
KRON4
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
VIDEO: Richmond High substitute teacher fired after slamming student to ground
The video shows the substitute teacher exchanging words with the student before grabbing and slamming him on the ground. The school district says prior to the incident, the student had made a racial slur.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Public Library Vandalized With ‘Foreign Objects’ in Toilets
San Francisco Public Library’s toilets have been vandalized, forcing an emergency closure and damaging multiple floors of the facility. A spokesperson for the library said a plumbing failure affected three levels of the Main Branch. Foreign objects were dumped into the library’s toilets on the third floor Friday, affecting...
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Call it what it is: Mass Murder
On Saturday night, 11 people were killed in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. Then, on Tuesday, only three days later, seven people were killed in the vicinity of Half Moon Bay. As I write this, national and local media are going through yet another round of reports filled with all of the usual clichés that come with these, as it seems, unstoppable killings. The greatest of all of the clichés in these reports is the one that no one seems to pay attention to anymore. Namely, these instances of mass killings are routinely referred to as “mass shootings.” In doing that, the media and their consumers are misnaming these events. They are not mass shootings, but mass murders.
KRON4
Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted...
KRON4
5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
Stanford Daily
Kayumanggi revives a cappella group, preserves Pilipinx arts
Mikey Tupaz ’25 biked past a group of tinikling dancers on Wilbur Field in his freshman year; the dancers invited him to join. A year later, Tupaz is still coming back, and the club has become an integral part of his Stanford experience. The dancers were part of Kayumanggi,...
