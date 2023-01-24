Read full article on original website
WWE star Baron Corbin eager to stick it to naysayers with Royal Rumble win
Wrestler Baron Corbin has his sights set on headlining WrestleMania, but first he has to prove something to the critics and naysayers and win the Royal Rumble.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership as Don Lemon’s morning show has worst week since launch
Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers from Jan. 16-22, marking the only basic cable channel to crack the one-million viewers during a week that saw MSNBC and CNN struggle.
Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy points to homicide rather than suicide.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Judge Jeanine: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gives her take on how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is responding to President Biden's classified documents mishap on "The Five."
DeSantis attacked as an 'authoritarian' for saying teachers should take away cell phones during class
New York University professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ argument that teachers should be able to confiscate phones during class was authoritarian.
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
Freshman congresswoman boycotts Biden's White House reception for 118th Congress
A freshman congresswoman will not attend President Biden’s reception Tuesday for the new Congress, citing lack of action from the White House on the border.
Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office
Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency
A man is being credited with saving a woman's life after she fainted aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida. A passenger on the flight said the man was a trained EMT.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
