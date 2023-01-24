ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Comments / 56

Darin Weidman
3d ago

The two men charged with smuggling should receive jail terms so severe that nobody else would even consider smuggling illegals into America.

Reply(8)
26
Donna Bender
3d ago

Didn't your mom tell you not to bring attention to yourself while you're trafficking six illegal migrants? Now you have to spend that paycheck on a lawyer.

Reply(17)
17
Bob Samm
2d ago

Heres beto and bidens people, gang members sworn to increase the spread of gang and cartel activity in the US in return for safe passage. No care or concern about Uvalde citizens or anybody but themselves. This is in YOU biden!

Reply
10
Related
KXII.com

Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

CBP seizes almost $900K in hard drugs in two Texas incidents

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized almost $900,000 worth of hard drugs from two separate instances in the span of two days. On Friday, CBP officers arrested a Mexican national at the Eagle Pass International Bridge. The man behind the wheel of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling into Mexico was […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Woman pleads guilty to mailing deadly ricin to Trump, Sheriff Guerra and others

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to former President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons, federal records show. As part of a […]
TEXAS STATE
borderreport.com

Fentanyl drives up border drug seizures in December

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Even though drug seizures are at the lowest levels in four years, the amount of fentanyl stopped at the border continues to skyrocket, new federal data shows. The total amount of drugs, by weight, intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in December...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Egg Smuggling is on The Rise at Texas-Mexico Border

As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.
VICTORIA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured

UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Fox News

944K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy