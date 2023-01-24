Read full article on original website
Darin Weidman
3d ago
The two men charged with smuggling should receive jail terms so severe that nobody else would even consider smuggling illegals into America.
Donna Bender
3d ago
Didn't your mom tell you not to bring attention to yourself while you're trafficking six illegal migrants? Now you have to spend that paycheck on a lawyer.
Bob Samm
2d ago
Heres beto and bidens people, gang members sworn to increase the spread of gang and cartel activity in the US in return for safe passage. No care or concern about Uvalde citizens or anybody but themselves. This is in YOU biden!
