New York Post

I went to McDonald’s drive-thru for lunch — but left with bags of cash instead

One man’s trip to McDonald’s made no cents. TikTok user Josiah Vargas, who goes by the username @dookiedoeboy, has claimed that when he swung by his local McDonald’s drive-thru to grab a quick bite to eat, he was handed a bag full of cash in addition to his requested sausage McMuffin. The video, which has climbed to more than 891,000 views and topped 205,000 likes, showed Vargas opening his to-go bag and apparently finding wads of money inside. “What’s in this bag? Their f–king deposits,” Vargas said in the TikTok video as he revealed Ziploc bags full of bills. “Just a couple thousand dollars...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Store Is Closing Locations, How Will Montana Be Affected?

The last couple of years has been a real rollercoaster for a whole lot of retailers. While several businesses saw record numbers during the pandemic, others have struggled to keep their doors open. One of the most popular catchphrases in the last few years is the "new normal", and it seems we certainly have a new normal when it comes to how we shop.
MONTANA STATE
CNET

Ever Actually Cleaned Your Keurig? You Really Should

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (By the way, if you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
L. Cane

Might Walmart Remove its Plastic Grocery Bags From Florida Stores?

Many retailers are attempting to do their part to reduce waste, and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has announced that it will remove its single-use plastic grocery bags from stores in the following states: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Colorado. There may be a reason that these states were chosen first, as follows:
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!

Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Sorry Starbucks lovers, the rewards program is changing for the worse on Feb. 13

Starbucks Rewards — the coffeehouse chain's esteemed loyalty program — is slated to change on Feb. 13 as more new items are added to the Starbucks menu. For years, the Starbucks rewards program has been hailed as "one of the best rewards programs" that coffee lovers can sign up for, but the forthcoming changes seem to only make it worse.

