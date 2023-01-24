Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
NetEase smashes up World of Warcraft statue after its nasty breakup with Blizzard
The Chinese publisher's staff went on a raid.
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
astaga.com
The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential
Blockchain know-how is revolutionary, seen by many because the automobile for progress within the twenty first century, because it might change the panorama of the worldwide financial system for good. That is precisely why there are such a lot of high-potential funding alternatives in Web3, because the blockchain ecosystem is dwelling to world-changing applied sciences comparable to digital actuality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized monetary purposes.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
thenewscrypto.com
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
There was an excessive amount of criticism of prime meme coin initiatives corresponding to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu since their high-energy communities constructed up a lot momentum and rocketed the initiatives up the crypto charts. Nevertheless, each initiatives have been in a position to climate the bear market of...
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Has 120 Million Active Users; Here Is How and When to Watch Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct Live In Hindi
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and chief financial officer Amy Hood talked about Xbox’s performance in the market in a recent financial conference call. Nadella said that Xbox monthly active user surpassed a record 120 million. This happened during the quarter between October 1 and December 31. “In...
Psychedelics Update: MDMA Export, 3D Farm, Recovery Center Reopens, Mushroom Extraction & E-Commerce
Health Canada Oks Clinical-Grade MDMA Export To UK. Life sciences psychedelics company PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. and its manufacturing partners received a Health Canada export permit for no less than 300 grams of proprietary MDMA LaNeo. “We’re incredibly proud of this milestone. It is additional proof that the clinical development...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Xbox Developer Direct Round-up: Redfall release date and huge Hi-Fi Rush surprise
Microsoft updated Xbox gamers on what they can expect in 2023 during a special Developer Direct live stream where it also revealed a brand new game you can play right now!. The 45 minute-event from Xbox and Bethesda studios delivered the release date and a new PVP gameplay preview for Minecraft Legends, and the release date for Arcane Austin’s eagerly-awaited vampire shooter Redfall. It brought us up to speed on Forza Motorsport, and showcased a new trailer for Elder Scrolls Online expansion.
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Comments / 0