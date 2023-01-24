ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Daily Lobo

ASUNM approves over $30,000 for student organizations

The Associated Students at the University of New Mexico distributed $31,545 among eight student organizations during a full senate meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The senators also voted to allow themselves more flexibility on when to meet with their sponsored student organizations. All eight appropriations and the lone bill on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

