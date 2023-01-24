Read full article on original website
IGN
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
What do you get when you cross Alice in Wonderland with Iron Man? Square Enix’s latest action-RPG Forspoken aims to answer that question, with a fish out of water plot as the protagonist Frey is thrown into a world of dragons and sorcery. Built on the same Luminous Engine that powered the team's last game, Final Fantasy XV, it has a similar open world design, with animation, art, creature design and more that will feel familiar.
IGN
Xbox Gaming and Hardware Revenue Down Slightly Amid Lack of Big Releases
After a few years of proud gaming revenue rises thanks to Xbox Series X and S sales, Microsoft's gaming segment finally seems to be slowing down a bit. And while a dip is expected, the lack of major first-party game releases isn't exactly helping things. The company posted its Q2...
IGN
Deal Alert: Dell G15 15" QHD Intel Core i9 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for Under $1400
Dell is offering a Dell G15 15" gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU for only $1367.09 after $300 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". The G15 is Dell's line of 15" gaming oriented laptops. It features similar specs as the Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. At the same time, the G15 boasts a much better cooling design and overall superior components to Dell's non-gaming Inspiron lineup. If you want the maximum gaming prowess for the best value, you should seriously consider the Dell G-series lineup.
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
IGN
The Xbox Direct Delivered the Optimism Xbox Fans Have Waited For
I went at Microsoft pretty hard for the company’s baffling no-show at December’s massive Game Awards event. As such, it’s only fair I give them credit where credit is due: its first-ever Developer_Direct – aka Xbox Direct for those of us who don’t have the patience to type that damn underscore every single time – was a success. The 40-minute broadcast wisely mimicked the hostless format that Nintendo pioneered and Sony smartly stole, and as a result we saw five games, got four release dates, and perhaps most of all, took away some optimism for the months to come.
IGN
Tips and Tricks for Combat, Combos, and High Ratings
We're collecting our best combat tips and tricks for Hi-Fi Rush to keep your combos going and get a great ranking in your battles and boss fights. Hi-Fi Rush was surprise-released on Jan 25, 2023 for Xbox Series S, Series X and PC. Dash to Cancel. You can cancel the...
IGN
Halo Infinite: 343's Statement Runs Against Deep Cuts in Halo Development Team
Halo developer 343 Industries says Master Chief and Cortana are staying under its roof, but reports of deep cuts to Halo's development staff calls into question the studio's ability to sustainably develop future Halo content. This saga began last week, when we learned that the Halo studio was impacted by...
IGN
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
IGN
League of Legends Dev Riot Games Reveals That Hackers Stole Game Source Code; Expects Content Leaks as It Refuses to Pay Ransom
Earlier this week, League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games revealed that the studio had been hacked. At the time, the popular developer didn't share a ton of details about it. However, the company has now confirmed the specifics of the hack. In a long Twitter thread, Riot Games...
IGN
V Rising Update Roadmap 2023
V Rising had quite the exciting first year, but the fun isn't over with just yet. A massive free content update for V Rising is in the works for 2023, promising not only to add new regions to explore, enemies to beat, or V Blood carrier bosses to steal powers from, but a slew of quality-of-life changes that will make all the difference.
IGN
Emblem Edelgard
Emblems Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude, known as the Emblems of the Three Houses, are three Emblems that reside in a single bracelet. Similar to Eirika who shares an emblem with her twin brother, Ephraim, the three House Leaders all occupy the same slot/bracelet. The Three House Leaders will automatically swap at the beginning of each turn.
IGN
Valheim Update: Upcoming Patch Details
Another juicy patch is incoming for Valheim at the start of 2023, not only promising some more Mistlands balance fixes, but a dozen other bug fixes and adjustments that are bound to make your Valheim player experience more enjoyable. While the full patch notes nor the date for the next...
IGN
World of Warcraft Classic Fans Create Updated Graphics For the Game With Nvidia RTX Remix
World of Warcraft Classic, which released in 2019 mimicz the main version of the game before The Burning Crusade expansion. The game still looks dated, but it recently got a visual upgrade via Nvidia’s RTX Remix files. These were taken from Portal’s RTX files. The video showing the...
