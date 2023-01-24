Read full article on original website
Porsche NFTs floor price surges 180%
Porsche NFT collection surged 180% to 2.465 Ethereum (ETH) — roughly $4000 — over the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko data. The luxury car company faced the crypto community backlash for its NFTs’ high mint price and supply, forcing it to stop new NFT mints on Jan. 25.
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices
We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
Ryanair starts to retrofit their Boeing 737-800 with new Split-Wing winglets
The move comes following a $175m agreement with Aviation Partners Boeing (APB). It covers the installation of over 400 pairs on their Boeing 737-800 fleet (the Boeing 737-8 200 aircraft have Boeing’s Advance Technology Winglet installed as standard). They will replace the Blended Winglets that were factory installed. This...
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Warren Buffett's favorite EV maker is poised for a major overseas expansion with talks to buy a Ford plant in Europe, report says
Warren Buffett-backed BYD is in early talks to purchase a Ford plant in Germany, the Wall Street Journal said. A deal would mark a massive overseas expansion for China's top maker of electric vehicles. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in BYD in 2022 but still owns 16% of the...
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Tesla Owners Punishing Peers Who Tie Up Superchargers Without Charging
As more people buy EVs, it becomes even clearer that we need more public fast charging infrastructure, and quickly. This is even the case for Tesla owners, who have access to the Supercharger network: the largest, most widespread, and arguably most reliable DC fast charging network to date. Some Tesla owners are now getting revenge on others by making sure they "pay" for using a Supercharger station as a parking spot.
Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry
Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day
A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the most affordable model in the Toyota hybrid lineup. It also tops Consumer Reports’ reliability list. The post Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
A&T Capital launches ‘Web3 Trends 2023’ report
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. A&T Capital launches the ‘Web3 Trends 2023’ report and delves into the. six trends that will shape the future of the Web3 era. Revolutionary shift in internet infrastructure. ZK...
