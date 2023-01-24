Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.

