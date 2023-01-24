ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Kevin Mawae is recognized during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee may have lost Trent Dilfer as their head coach, but they have gained a Hall of Famer.

Lipscomb Academy is set to hire former NFL center Kevin Mawae as their head coach. Multiple reporters shared the news on Monday and said that an announcement would be made on Tuesday.

Indeed, Lipscomb Academy’s football Twitter account teased a big announcement to come on Tuesday.

Dilfer was the head coach of the Nashville-based high school for four seasons from 2019-2022 and helped turn it into a destination program before moving to the college level. He took them to three straight state championship games and finished his tenure with consecutive state titles. His teams went 26-1 over his final two seasons and won their state championship games by a combined score of 69-0.

The school attracted some notable figures for the head coach job. The school also interviewed Jason Witten, Jon Kitna and Ty McKenzie before hiring Mawae.

Mawae, 52, was a center in the NFL from 1994-2009. The LSU product made 8 Pro Bowls and was a member of the 2000s All Decade team. He has had roles with the Chicago Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils. For the last two years, Mawae served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Colts.

The post Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
