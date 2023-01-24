Fans went nuts for viral Joe Burrow video

The NFL world is falling back in love with Joe Burrow following a standout performance he had against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Sunday. One video that was captured prior to the game has gone viral because of what it exemplifies.

The NFL shared a video clip before the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that showed Burrow throwing a pass to the left sideline in warm-ups. The way Burrows calmly spun around after making the throw in the snow left folks in awe:

The video and throw seems to capture exactly what makes Burrow so good: he’s not only a great passer, but he is just cool and not overcome by big moments.

That is the look of a guy who is confident and careless ahead of a big game, acting like he’s got nothing big coming up. His comportment prior to the game helps explain how he was able to come out on fire to start the playoff contest by going 9/9 with a touchdown pass.

Joe Montana may have been the original “Joe Cool,” but Burrows is giving Montana a run for his money when it comes to that nickname.

