ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Basketball: Nevada knocks off No. 25 New Mexico in double overtime thriller

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

That is how you defend home court, by winning a double overtime thriller against a nationally ranked opponent.

Nevada knocked off No. 25 New Mexico, 97-94, Monday night in men's basketball at Lawlor Events Center and the students raced onto the court afterward to celebrate.

Will Baker made two free free throws with 14.9 seconds remaining to lift the Wolf Pack to the final margin. Nevada remained unbeaten at home (10-0) and improved to 16-5 overall, 6-2 in the Mountain West.

More: 2023 New Mexico at Nevada Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10feaS_0kP53yb400

Baker's free throws followed Daniel Foster hitting one of two from the stripe after a technical foul was called on New Mexico's Morris Udeze, which followed a video review. Officials ruled Foster had been hit above the shoulders and Foster hit one of the two free throws to give the Pack a 95-94 lead with 16.3 seconds left.

It was Nevada's first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOZ6p_0kP53yb400

"It was fun to be a part of and fun to watch," Nevada coach Steve Alford said. "It's one of those games where it's too bad there's got to be somebody who loses. I thought both teams just played as hard as they can play. Made play after play. They made great plays, we made great plays."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNShD_0kP53yb400

Nevada is now the only Mountain West team to be unbeaten at home this season. The crowd of 8,292, the largest at Lawlor since 2019, roared throughout the game, then picked up the energy in both overtimes.

Hundreds of students in the student section rushed the court after the final buzzer.

The semester started Monday, so many more students are on campus than have been during the break.

"When you have moments like this, it's just so rewarding," Baker said. "I'm so proud of everyone."

Nevada was without two starters in the second overtime as Kenan Blackshear fouled out, then Darrion Williams.

Williams said the students bring a different type of energy to Lawlor.

"We knew it would be a big game and we knew they were going to show out, so we appreciate that," Williams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHBsO_0kP53yb400

Baker scored a career-high 28 points to lead four Pack players in double figures. Jarod Lucas added 22, Blackshear had 20 and Darrion Williams had 13 points, to go along with 13 rebounds.

In regulation, Blackshear hit a baseline jumper to give the Pack a brief lead, but New Mexico's Jamal Mashburn Jr. answered to tie the game at 78.

Mashburn finished with a career-high 33 points. He has scored 20 points in 5 consecutive games and 7 of the last 8 games.

Exhausting

Alford said if teams are playing the right way they should be mentally exhausted, as well as physically exhausted. They were both on Monday night.

The Pack has been extraordinary in the final eight minutes of its games at Lawlor.

Alford said he does not tell them anything special, he just writes "8M" on the white board at the time out, signifying less than eight minutes remain in the game.

"It didn't matter that we were down 87-82 (in the first OT) to them — there was still time and we were going to win it," Alford said. "That says a lot about our team. When you look at it, they don't have a ton of experience, especially Mountain West experience. This league is phenomenal. You get games like this every night and we're just very pleased we came out of it with a win."

Williams said Baker has been key to the Pack's fortunes this season.

"He's had a lot of big games. If he takes us, we're going to go as far as he goes," Williams said. "He can knock it down, he does a lot of things."

The win counts as a Quad 1 win, for now, which is one criterion the NCAA uses to help determine the NCAA Tournament field. A Quad 1 win is based on the quality of the opponent and their strength of schedule.

Alford said the players would get Tuesday off, then start preparing for UNLV on Wednesday.

On the boards

New Mexico held a 38-36 edge in rebounding.

The Lobos committed 19 turnovers, while Nevada had nine. Nevada converted those New Mexico turnovers into 23 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkwIL_0kP53yb400

Rough from the arc

Nevada hit 5-of-24 from 3-point range, while New Mexico hit 8-18 from there.

First OT

New Mexico got out to an 87-82 lead in the first overtime, but Williams hit a 3-pointer to pull the Pack within two, 87-85, then Blackshear hit a short jumper to tie at 87 and send it to the second overtime.

Halftime

Nevada led, 43-38 at the half after both team shot 52 percent from the field in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUkS9_0kP53yb400

Alford's former team

Nevada coach Steve Alford , who was the coach of the Lobos from 2007-13, owns a perfect record of 7-0 against New Mexico as the coach of the Wolf Pack.

Victory after a loss

Nevada was coming off a loss on the road against Boise State last Tuesday; but the Pack has been outstanding in contests following a loss this season. They are 5-0 in games following a loss.

Strong Mountain West

The Mountain West Conference has six teams ranked in the top 100 and five programs in the top 35 of the Jan. 23 NET rankings.

The MW is one of three conferences (Big 12, 7; Big Ten, 5; MW, 5) that have five or more teams ranked among the top 35 of the NET rankings.

The Mountain West is the only conference in the country that has five teams with 15 or more wins on the season.

The Mountain West’s nonconference winning percentage (.717) is the Conference's best nonconference winning percentage since 2012-13 (.761). The MW is one of five conferences (Big 12, Big Ten, C-USA and SEC) that owns a nonconference winning percentage of .700 or better.

Three Mountain West squads (Nevada, 7; San Diego State, 11; UNLV, 17) rank among the top-20 toughest schedules in 2022-23, according to the NCAA.

New Mexico returned to the Associated Press Top 25 this week, ranking No. 25. The Lobos are also receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETLqr_0kP53yb400

Series history

Nevada and New Mexico have faced off 20 times and the Pack holds a 13-7 advantage in the series. Nevada has won eight consecutive games against the Lobos, including beating them 79-72 in the 2022 Mountain West Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xph8X_0kP53yb400

Up next

Nevada plays at UNLV at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rebels (12-7 overall, 1-6 conf.) play host to Wyoming on Tuesday night.

The Wolf Pack has five home games remaining. Jan. 31, vs. San Diego State; Feb. 3. vs Air Force; Feb. 10 vs Fresno State; Feb 21, vs. San Jose State; and March 4, vs. UNLV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrgD3_0kP53yb400

Jim Krajewski covers college, high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Basketball: Nevada knocks off No. 25 New Mexico in double overtime thriller

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csurams.com

Rams Head to New Mexico, Air Force This Week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will play away from Moby Arena for the first time in two weeks, heading to The Pit to face New Mexico on Thursday night. The Rams will continue action on Saturday at USAFA playing the Falcons. THIS WEEK. Thursday, Jan. 26 – at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo football’s ‘historic’ recruiting class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Add 18 Mid-Years to Roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced 18 mid-year transfers to the 2023 football roster, all of whom are presently enrolled and in classes. The additions include 10 FBS transfers, one FCS transfer and seven junior college transfers. The mid-year 2-4 (junior...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus

The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy