San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is looking for interns

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is looking for more interested students to fill show-specific internship positions. The Stock Show will be held Febuary 2 – 19, 2023 and applications are still open for interns to assist with the arrival and show days. “These internships are an excellent […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo to host warming shelters

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With overnight temperatures expected to be in the high 20s over the next few days, the City of San Angelo announced that it will be opening warming shelters. According to the release, the shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash Near US 67N Bridge Construction Zone Craters 2 Pickups

SAN ANGELO – Two pickups crashed near the bridge work zone on US-67 N. near the Tom Green/Runnels County line Tuesday evening severely damaging the trucks. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. A dark colored pickup and a white Ford 4x4 were involved.
SAN ANGELO, TX
