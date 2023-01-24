Read full article on original website
The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is looking for interns
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is looking for more interested students to fill show-specific internship positions. The Stock Show will be held Febuary 2 – 19, 2023 and applications are still open for interns to assist with the arrival and show days. “These internships are an excellent […]
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
Looking to get creative? Mayer Museum in San Angelo offers 'National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day' activities to the public
SAN ANGELO, Texas — "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day" is one of the many unique holidays that are not well-known. For the first time ever, Mayer Museum in San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with free activities for all ages from now until 5 p.m. Jan. 28. "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day is...
San Angelo to host warming shelters
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With overnight temperatures expected to be in the high 20s over the next few days, the City of San Angelo announced that it will be opening warming shelters. According to the release, the shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26 […]
Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
San Angelo Needs More Flea Market/Garage Sales/Thrift Shops
In 2022, the search for "yard sales" was one of the top Google Searches in San Angelo. It would seem people around here really love thrift shopping. So what San Angelo needs are more garage sales. There are a few flea markets in the area. With prices skyrocketing, garage sales,...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Feels like winter today with highs in the 50s
You're going to want to keep that jacket handy for the next few days, and some of us might even get a light freeze tomorrow morning. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Light freeze for parts of our area Thursday morning
Highs will stay in the 50s today, and we're in for another cold night. You're going to want to keep that jacket handy. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 26, 2023
Between 7 a.m yesterday and 7 p.m today, 15 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Crash Near US 67N Bridge Construction Zone Craters 2 Pickups
SAN ANGELO – Two pickups crashed near the bridge work zone on US-67 N. near the Tom Green/Runnels County line Tuesday evening severely damaging the trucks. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. A dark colored pickup and a white Ford 4x4 were involved.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Auto Theft, Evading Cops & Weed Possession Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 38-year-old Homer Valdez was arrested by San...
San Angelo LIVE!
Punk Gangster Wannabe Arrested for Organized Crime Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 12 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including DWI, Organized Criminal Activity & Serious Driving Offenses. 19-year-old Adam Chappa was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Tuesday on a...
