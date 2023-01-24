ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Lebanon firefighters respond to three calls in five hours

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District had a busy morning Monday as they responded to three separate calls for help in a five-hour period, according to fire officials. According to LFD, the morning of Monday, January 24, began at around 2:45 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Delays expected on Hwy 101 north of Newport during repaving

NEWPORT, Ore. — Travelers should expect flagging and delays up to 20 minutes on U.S. Highway 101 north of Newport this week between mileposts 133 and 136, ODOT reported. The road is being repaved to repair damage from slide movement during recent storms. Paving is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan....
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot. A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles

EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy