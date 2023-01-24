ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

WWMTCw

Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
PAW PAW, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Paw Paw brewing company destroyed by fire

Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw was destroyed by a fire. Crews in Van Buren County were called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Crews say they contained the fire and put it out by 1:30 a.m.,...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
BUCHANAN, MI
WWMTCw

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

