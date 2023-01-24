Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
95.3 MNC
Paw Paw brewing company destroyed by fire
Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw was destroyed by a fire. Crews in Van Buren County were called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Crews say they contained the fire and put it out by 1:30 a.m.,...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
WWMTCw
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WWMTCw
Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
'It's unimaginable': Business owner left in shock after teenage vandals cause $200,000 in damage to his property
GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County man doesn't know what the future holds for his new business. His property was heavily vandalized last week, and now he's unsure if the business that he's worked to launch for almost a decade will ever open its doors. Ryan Long has...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
WWMTCw
Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
WWMTCw
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
WWMTCw
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
