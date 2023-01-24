ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

KVAL

OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Woman accused of DUI gets car stuck on MAX tracks

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Wednesday after they said she drove her car onto the MAX tracks while under the influence of intoxicants and got stuck. It happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Orenco MAX station in Hillsboro. Police said Jennifer Smith, 40, had two children...
HILLSBORO, OR

