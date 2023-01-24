Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities
Kansas Judicial Council proposes state law granting 30-day notice and appeal process for involuntary discharges from assisted living facilities. The post Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Stimulus check update: As states send more payments, some Americans may face penalties
Americans are suffering the agony of increasing costs at the grocery store, petrol stations, and in most other sectors, but others may soon face even more pain in the form of taxes owed on their prior stimulus check. This is likely to be the case for California residents who got...
Stimulus check $35,000 ready for Oklahoma residents
There is still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply for mortgage assistance despite the fact that approximately 25 states have already exhausted their available funds. Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fun. To minimize housing instability, the US government established the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, which allocates up to $9.961...
Nevada Is State With the Highest Unemployment
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT — DECEMBER 2022 report. The national jobless rate for the country was 3.5%, which is near a 50-year low. The news by state was good overall. Unemployment rates dropped in 35 states, compared with a year ago. Several states had jobless rates well […]
Personal finance class in Michigan will now be required from graduating students
Students entering eighth grade in Michigan in 2023 will be required to take a personal finance course before graduating high school. Now that a new personal finance class requirement is a state law in Michigan, it is hoped that young people won’t have to navigate all of their financial obstacles on their own.
