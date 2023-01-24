ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
COVID-19 may cause brain hemorrhages to unborn baby, experts warn

The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has discovered evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses at the peak of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. There are already many reasons to be concerned about COVID-19, but there is one more...
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation

The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
WSB Radio

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran-burning protest

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey summoned the Danish ambassador on Friday over reports that an anti-Islam activist would be allowed to burn the Quran during a series of protests in Copenhagen. Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, infuriated Turkey by staging...
Increase in US financial crime: Banks anticipate future economic collapse

As war rages in Ukraine and inflation wreaks havoc on the economy, banking institutions in the United States anticipate that a future economic collapse will increase financial crime. Financial Crime In US. A hundred percent of US financial compliance professionals are reassessing their approach to financial crime risk, according to...
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
