On Jan. 28, the city of Goodyear will host its annual Wag and Tag Festival. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodyear Civic Square. Rosie Becerra, the festival and events coordinator for the city of Goodyear, said the festival will be packed with activities for you and your dog.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO