Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
uabsports.com
Meet The Staff: Offensive Line Coach Eddie Gordon
BIRMINGHAM – Coming off winning back-to-back national championships as a member of Georgia's staff, Head Coach Trent Dilfer named Eddie Gordon as UAB's offensive line coach in January of 2023. "We are so lucky to get Eddie Gordon to join our staff here at UAB," Dilfer said. "Eddie was...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
sylacauganews.com
Chris Smelley chosen to lead Aggie football program
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Tuscaloosa native Chris Smelley has been named the 22nd football coach in Sylacauga’s 112-year football history, Sylacauga City Schools announced today. An experienced head coach at the high school level with a winning pedigree, Smelley is known for orchestrating elite and explosive offenses and developing quarterbacks.
tdalabamamag.com
Hueytown lengthy defender Kameron Kynard gets recruitment rolling with Marshall offer
Kameron Kynard saw his recruitment get rolling with an offer from Marshall on Jan. 18, and it was a glimpse of what is to come for the lengthy defensive back. Kynard is a product of Hueytown High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Marshall is his only offer at the moment, but it will not be for long.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith
Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
uabsports.com
UAB Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule
BIRMINGHAM – Highlighted by Signature Sunday and Run the Bases after every Sunday match up, UAB Baseball has released its entire 2023 promotional schedule. The Blazers welcome high quality opponents during the upcoming season to their home turf including Power 5 schools Notre Dame and Mississippi State. There are several promotional opportunities for fans to take advantage of such as discounted tickets, on field activities and group packages.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Win Miller’s 31 points lead No. 2 Vestavia Hills past Class 7A top-ranked Hoover
Win Miller scored 31 points Tuesday night as Vestavia Hills knocked off Hoover 56-48 in a battle of the state’s top two Class 7A teams. The Bucs, who saw their 17-game win streak ended, entered the game as the No. 1 team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A poll. The Rebels were No. 2. The Hoover girls beat Vestavia 49-45 earlier in the night in another matchup of highly ranked teams.
Bessemer, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Lady Bears Split In-State Road Games
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
wvtm13.com
Alabama teen beauty queen wins state high school wrestling championship
She’s an American Beauty. A beauty you never want to mess with. She can walk proudly on stage and get after it on the mat. For Miss Junior Teen United States, it's about more than beauty. She’s about gut wrenches, cradles and half nelsons. Trussville, Alabama’s Katherine Grigbsy...
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
