Kameron Kynard saw his recruitment get rolling with an offer from Marshall on Jan. 18, and it was a glimpse of what is to come for the lengthy defensive back. Kynard is a product of Hueytown High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Marshall is his only offer at the moment, but it will not be for long.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO