Weirdest Gen Z Trends According to Reddit: ‘Documenting Themselves Committing Crimes’
Each new generation comes with its own ideas, values and trends, which are typically scrutinized by the generations that came before. Gen Z has ushered in some unusual trends of its own — and people on Reddit are noticing. A viral. is cataloging the popular Gen Z trends non-Gen...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Mom Shocked After Discovering Daycare Has Been Sending ‘Fake’ Updates About Son
A concerned mom believes her 3-year-old son's daycare has been sending home fake updates about her child's progress and interactions with other children while under their care. Sharing her concerns on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman claims she noticed some inconsistencies on her son's daycare progress reports. "His nursery prints...
Only two bodies from the Battle of Waterloo had ever been found -- until one man revealed what was in his attic
Bones thought to belong to soldiers killed at the Battle of Waterloo, the scene of Napoleon's final defeat, have been discovered in an attic in Belgium.
Man Teases Indiana Dog Until She Gets Hilarious Revenge [WATCH]
Dogs can be so funny. Just when we think that we have the upper hand and have outsmarted them, they show us that they are just as funny and smart as we are. Sometimes, I feel like if my dogs could speak, they would give me the business. Both dogs have distinct personalities with a range of emotions. Their cute faces and funny senses of humor make me love them even more.
5 Weird & Disgusting Items Kentucky Moms Confess To Finding In Their Purse
Have you ever actually looked inside your mom's purse? Those things are full of mystery and wonder. They can hold the world's treasures and a whole lot of crap. Growing up it was a joke in our family that my mom's purse held all the world's secrets and pretty much anything else. For starters, it weighed a thousand pounds, and don't you dare ever try to get in it without her permission. She was very particular about her purse. She always told me a woman's purse is a very personal and private space. All I knew was her's was like a survival kit for life and you never knew what you would find at the bottom of it.
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
Viral Social Media Trend Helps Find You If You Go Missing in Indiana
As a child, I had almost an irrational fear of getting kidnapped from my house. As crazy as it sounds, I would fall asleep figuring out where I would hide if someone came into the house to get me. I've told the story before of how my dad would try...
