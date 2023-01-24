Jack van Poortvliet was 15 when they told him he was not going to make it. Leicester’s age-group selectors felt there were bigger, better scrum-halves out there and, for a while, the farmer’s son from Norfolk was inconsolable. “It was everything to me and I was absolutely devastated. I remember the other boys at school trying to pick me up. I was so glum and shed a few tears. It was tough.”

25 MINUTES AGO