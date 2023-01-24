Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Connections run deep as No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas
It will be a case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire" when No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas on Saturday in a much-anticipated Big 12/SEC Challenge game in Knoxville. The teams play in two of the toughest leagues in the nation, but the battle Saturday...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 24 Clemson looks to keep surging at FSU
Clemson will look to continue its impressive season atop the Atlantic Coast Conference when it takes on Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday night. The 24th-ranked Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) need a win over the Seminoles (7-14, 5-5) to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 as they open a two-game trip that will take them to Boston College next week.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Jerold Chubaca Mason late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 9th day of January, 2023 Name: Jarrett Mason Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-91905 1/25 2/1 8 15 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Wendy's beloved Vanilla Frosty is officially making a comeback!.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:. • Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, January 27-29
Warmer weather is coming this weekend! Use this as an opportunity to get out and have some fun. Here's what's going on in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County offers Emergency Rental and Mortgage Program
COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply. Newton County individuals in...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lizzo Shows Off Gorgeous Hair Transformation—See the New Look
Lizzo is known for being bold and adventurous when it comes to fashion–such as her extremely billowing dress for last year's MTV VMAs–and this includes hairstyles.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
North West Is Gearing Up to Make Her Acting Debut in a Big Screen Movie
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of Jan 26.
