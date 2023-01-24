ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns' Cam Payne wins NBA Cares Community Assist award for December

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne has won the NBA Cares Community Assist award for the month of December, the NBA announced today. The monthly award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. "Payne has focused much...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish teen with pregame visit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Make-A-Wish teenager got a special visit from Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker before tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Booker showed up for a pregame visit for 17-year-old Breanna Amado, who was stunned by the surprise. “What’s up crew?” Booker said as Amado...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, does not return in win

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Sprains Ankle vs. Suns, Will Not Return

PHOENIX -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's action against the Phoenix Suns with an apparent left ankle injury. The injury occurred in the opening minutes of the first quarter and he was taken off the court when coach Jason Kidd called a timeout. Already down Christian Wood, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Host Struggling Hornets

Spread: Suns -6.5 (SI Sportsbook) The Phoenix Suns will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, again without a majority of their backcourt. Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) are listed as out while Deandre Ayton (illness) is doubtful to play. The Suns did enjoy the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gameday: Mavericks Hope to Play Spoiler to Suns' Homestand Success

The Phoenix Suns are officially back on track and will look for their fifth win in a row tonight as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 PM MST. After losing nine out of ten games, the Suns have come back to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive outings. They look to end their five game homestand going undefeated.
DALLAS, TX

