Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Water location rises to 30% for farmers, other public water agencies
It looks like more water is on the way for Valley farmers and other public water agencies, that’s according to the Department of Water Resources (DWR). According to the DWR, the recent extreme weather that hit the Valley last year in December, along with the nine atmospheric rivers at the beginning of January, has added 1.62 million acre-feet of water to reservoirs in Oroville and San Luis.
KMPH.com
Need health insurance? Covered California open enrollment closing soon
A reminder for all Californians who are still in need of health insurance, Covered California’s open enrollment will soon close. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 31, and thus far more than 1.7 million people have either renewed or signed up. According to a press release, open enrollment...
KMPH.com
Shop, several cars badly damaged after fire breaks out southwest of Easton
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A shop along with several cars was badly damaged Wednesday following a fire just southwest of Easton. According to Cal Fire with Fresno County, 13 firefighters were called to the 9000 block of S. Marks Avenue. Although firefighters were able to put out the...
Comments / 0