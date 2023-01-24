It looks like more water is on the way for Valley farmers and other public water agencies, that’s according to the Department of Water Resources (DWR). According to the DWR, the recent extreme weather that hit the Valley last year in December, along with the nine atmospheric rivers at the beginning of January, has added 1.62 million acre-feet of water to reservoirs in Oroville and San Luis.

