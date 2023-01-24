Solana (SOL) And ImmutableX (IMX) See Reinvestment From Whales, While Cardano (ADA) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Soar

Read full article on original website
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Price Predictions: Solana (SOL), Aptos (APT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The crypto market has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023. While this is good news for crypto investors, they should tread carefully. Just because a coin is doing well today does not translate to handsome returns later. Here are the three top-performing currencies for today: Solana, Aptos, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But, what kind of short-term returns can you expect from them? Let’s find out.
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
u.today
Massive SHIB Burn Alert: Trillions of Shiba Inu Tokens to Go up in Flames with Shibarium
In a recent Discord message, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama stated that one of the goals of the hotly anticipated Shibarium Layer 2 solution is to burn trillions of tokens. Kusama's recent comment echoes the sentiment within the broader SHIB community, which expects the total supply of the meme...
Coinbase was hit with a $3.6 million fine by the Dutch central bank for failure to properly register in the country
Coinbase is being fined $3.6 million for failing to register its crypto services to customers in the Netherlands, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Thursday. DNB says that the company should have obtained the correct registration under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act before operating in the country.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most
All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
zycrypto.com
$1 ADA Price Beckons As Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Is Finally Scheduled For Launch Next Week
The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin is scheduled for launch next week, fostering expansion and novel applications in the rapidly developing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the Cardano ecosystem. “We are pleased to share another update about Djed’s progress and to inform you that the launch is scheduled for next week,” COTI,...
bitcoinist.com
Binance opens new liquidity pools for Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR) moves 97% below its all-time high, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in 500% gains in one month
The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving. Every year, new projects are born and gain traction while others fall by the wayside. This makes it difficult to keep up with the latest developments in the space, especially when it comes to investing. In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the current state of Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and explain why we believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better investment.
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polygon (MATIC) Are The Only Coins You Need To Survive The Crypto Winter
Investors looking to elude bearish trends and save themselves from great mental anguish are advised by experts to invest in BudBlockz and Polygon. A recession in the crypto market tends to leave investors dull and devoid of activity. Capitalists must endure blows inflicted upon them by the sudden price drop. Investors can avoid these blows by purchasing assets that show no response to the ongoing bearish trends. BudBlockz and Polygon are two great examples of such firms whose token prices are immune to heavy fluctuations.
