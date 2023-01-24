ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solana (SOL) And ImmutableX (IMX) See Reinvestment From Whales, While Cardano (ADA) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Soar

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Price Predictions: Solana (SOL), Aptos (APT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

The crypto market has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023. While this is good news for crypto investors, they should tread carefully. Just because a coin is doing well today does not translate to handsome returns later. Here are the three top-performing currencies for today: Solana, Aptos, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But, what kind of short-term returns can you expect from them? Let’s find out.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
AUSTIN, TX
zycrypto.com

$1 ADA Price Beckons As Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Is Finally Scheduled For Launch Next Week

The much-anticipated Djed stablecoin is scheduled for launch next week, fostering expansion and novel applications in the rapidly developing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the Cardano ecosystem. “We are pleased to share another update about Djed’s progress and to inform you that the launch is scheduled for next week,” COTI,...
bitcoinist.com

Binance opens new liquidity pools for Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR) moves 97% below its all-time high, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in 500% gains in one month

The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving. Every year, new projects are born and gain traction while others fall by the wayside. This makes it difficult to keep up with the latest developments in the space, especially when it comes to investing. In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the current state of Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and explain why we believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better investment.
bitcoinist.com

BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polygon (MATIC) Are The Only Coins You Need To Survive The Crypto Winter

Investors looking to elude bearish trends and save themselves from great mental anguish are advised by experts to invest in BudBlockz and Polygon. A recession in the crypto market tends to leave investors dull and devoid of activity. Capitalists must endure blows inflicted upon them by the sudden price drop. Investors can avoid these blows by purchasing assets that show no response to the ongoing bearish trends. BudBlockz and Polygon are two great examples of such firms whose token prices are immune to heavy fluctuations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy