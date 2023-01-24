ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kezi.com

Lebanon firefighters respond to three calls in five hours

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District had a busy morning Monday as they responded to three separate calls for help in a five-hour period, according to fire officials. According to LFD, the morning of Monday, January 24, began at around 2:45 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Eugene. Right before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire were called out to an apartment building at 2966 Willamette St. According to...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One injured after crashing into power pole

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over. Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
kpic

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
KXL

Albany Police Officer Injured During Incident

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a home around 12:20 after a report that 19-year-old Alex Greig had assaulted his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they say shots were fired inside the home and one officer was injured by flying glass.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

