The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, with new projects and protocols emerging every day. Among the many projects in the market, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been gaining a lot of attention for its innovative approach to crypto transfer and bridging. In contrast, Cardano (ADA) and Binance (BNB) have also been making headlines, but for different reasons. While Cardano (ADA) has seen a rally in its value, Binance (BNB) has been named as a key counterparty in an illegal fund case. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and examine their strengths and weaknesses.

2 DAYS AGO