What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United have opened talks to sign American international Weston McKennie from Juventus, while Tottenham, after hijacking a deal for Arnaut Danjuma are now focused on signing Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. Chelsea are still working to sign one player before the end of the winter transfer window. Let's go to the latest:

2 DAYS AGO