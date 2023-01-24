Read full article on original website
Related
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Porro, Dumfries, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Semenyo
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London) Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro...
CBS Sports
USMNT's Weston McKennie (Leeds and Arsenal) and Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) spice up transfer rumor mill
We've got tons of American soccer news to talk about as the United States men's national team take the field for the first time since the World Cup. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic have seen their names bubble up in the rumor mill as we approach the final week of the transfer deadline. I'm Mike Goodman, and we'll break it all down on Wednesday's edition of the Golazo Starting XI.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'
John Mousinho has confirmed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is interesting Portsmouth.
BBC
Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders
Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne. Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory. But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point. Bayern are...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Weston McKennie in demand, Tottenham hold Pedro Porro talks, Chelsea still active
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United have opened talks to sign American international Weston McKennie from Juventus, while Tottenham, after hijacking a deal for Arnaut Danjuma are now focused on signing Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. Chelsea are still working to sign one player before the end of the winter transfer window. Let's go to the latest:
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
BBC
Porro deal at Spurs 'expected' as Man City poised to benefit
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards "expects" a Tottenham deal for Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro to go through before deadline day - and has revealed how Manchester City will gain from it. Porro was on the books at City without making an appearance for Pep Guardiola but the Premier League champions...
BBC
'Everton are all over the place'
The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
BBC
Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta's 'great influence'
Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great,...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
Wrexham AFC Just Moved Into First Place in the National League
Don't look now, but Wrexham AFC on a path to promotion.
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston
Major League Soccer club Atlanta United have opened talks to sign Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic and could gazump Urawa Red Diamonds, who had looked favourites to take the 28-year-old striker to the J-League. (Football Scotland) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has agreed a move to Atlanta United, but the transfer has...
Comments / 0