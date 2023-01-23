ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego police release footage of officers fatally shooting man in East County

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego police released video footage Monday of officers fatally shooting a 77-year-old man as he appeared to grab a shotgun during a confrontation with them in East County — less than an hour after police say he'd stabbed his business partner to death.

The nearly nine-minute video includes helicopter and body-worn camera footage of the Jan. 17 encounter. Police said Officers Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor fatally shot Frank Brower in front of his home in an unincorporated area east of Granite Hills.

Police had gone to the home after identifying Brower as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Mary Ellen Carter, 66, at Alvarado Pharmacy Services in the College Area.

Brower and Carter co-owned the pharmacy, and homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said Monday that “financial stress” may have been a factor in the knife attack.

“I can say it appears the pharmacy has been closed for at least a month before this incident,” Shebloski said in an email Monday. “It appears the business was in the process of closing permanently.”

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan 17, police received 911 calls reporting a knife attack at the pharmacy on Reservoir Drive near Alvarado Road. One caller said someone was attacking her co-worker with a knife.

Police said officers arrived to find the door locked but they could see an injured woman inside. They broke in and found she had been stabbed multiple times in her torso.

Paramedics took Carter to a hospital, where she died.

Police identified Brower as the suspected assailant and went to his home on La Cresta Boulevard near Mountain View Road. They also asked the Sheriff's Department for assistance.

In the video released Monday , a helicopter flies over an SUV backed up near a horse trailer and deputies are heard saying its license plate is a match to the SUV they are seeking.

Brower enters the frame, carrying a clear plastic storage tub and putting it in the backseat. Seconds later, he looks at the helicopter.

The helicopter video shows several officers on the ground using a slow-moving police vehicle as a shield as they approach Brower, who is standing at the open back passenger door on the driver's side of his vehicle.

As officers get closer, they order Brower to stay out of his SUV.

The video shows Raynor, his handgun drawn, shouting to Brower to put his hands up. "Do not reach into the vehicle or you'll be shot," Raynor yells. "You're going to get shot."

As officers move closer, they continue yelling commands at Brower. One officer warns others that Brower has a rifle.

"Beanbag him," one officer says. Brower is shot four times with beanbags, each round a few seconds apart.

Brower leans forward into the backseat and starts to pull out what appears to be a long gun. Laurel-Torres opens fire with his rifle, and Raynor fires his handgun.

Brower died at the scene.

The end of the video includes a still image of a shotgun on the ground. Police said it was the gun Brower pulled out of the truck, and it was loaded.

Laurel-Torres and Raynor have been employed with the San Diego Police Department for seven years, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said Friday in a news release. They are currently assigned to the Eastern Division.

Under a countywide protocol, the Sheriff's Department investigates officer-involved shootings by San Diego police. This marked the first shooting this year by law enforcement officers in the county.

As is standard when officers shoot someone, Laurel-Torres and Raynor were put on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, Steffen said.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the case call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Leads Police on Lengthy Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

A 53-year-old man allegedly operating a stolen vehicle while intoxicated led authorities on a lengthy pursuit, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s San Marcos station attempted to stop the vehicle at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, later identified as Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a nine- mile pursuit, according to authorities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy