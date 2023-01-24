Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
lptv.org
St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji Hosts Annual March for Life Event
Saturday, Jan. 21 saw abortion opponents in Bemidji hold their annual March for Life event. Hosted by St. Philip’s Catholic Church and coinciding with the national event in Washington, D.C., the event saw a number of guest speakers give presentations after the march itself, including U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School to Host One-Act Play Competition
This Saturday, the Park Rapids High School auditorium will become a gallery of performance art, as it will host 4 unique one-act plays from high schools around the area for the MSHSL Subsection 24A One Act Play Competition. “We have four schools that are competing this year, we have Park...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
lptv.org
NTC in Bemidji Closes for Day Due to Power Outage
A power outage forced Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to close today. The school was left without power this morning, and classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were asked to do so for the rest of the day. Beltrami Electric...
lptv.org
Bemidji Rail Corridor Project Has Hazy Timeline
Many parts of the rail corridor redevelopment project in Bemidji are still in the works. That doesn’t mean important aspects of the project have completely halted, but the timeline is unclear due to approval needed for important aspects of the project. At the latest update on Thursday from contributors...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
kfgo.com
Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
lptv.org
Bemidji City Council Shares Concerns on Business Impacts from Highway 197 Project
Concerns over impacts to businesses were the center of conversation at the latest Bemidji City Council work session that focused on updates to the Highway 197 Project. Councilors voiced as to how the project might affect businesses along the corridor during the construction process. The contentious project initially failed to...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
lptv.org
Bemidji Boys Basketball Hitting Stride with a Month Left in Regular Season Play
The Bemidji boys basketball team’s current three-game win streak is their longest win streak of the season to date. The Lumberjacks held off Hermantown 78-76, ran by Hibbing 82-28, and got a close section 8AAAA win over St. Cloud Tech 56-54 on Tuesday. What’s been the difference lately is...
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
