Payments Processor Stripe Harbors IPO Ambitions
Stripe Inc co-founders Patrick and John Collison internally shared their goal of either taking the company public or allowing employees to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the next 12 months. Stripe hired Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM for advice, the Wall...
American Express, Visa And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC BAER climbed 7.5% to $20.19 in pre-market trading. Bridger closed merger agreement with Jack Creek Investment Corp on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc....
Chevron Earnings Miss Forecasts Days After $75 Billion Share Buyback Unveil
"We delivered on our financial priorities: returning cash to shareholders, investing capital efficiently, and paying down debt,” said CEO Mike Wirth.
American Express Stock Surges As Dividend Boost, 2023 Outlook, Offset Earnings Miss
"Our performance to date and the opportunities ahead position us well to deliver on our longer-term growth plan for double-digit annual revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth," said CEO Stephen Squeri.
Airbus Plans To Appoint Over 13K Employees In 2023, The Same Number Of People It Hired In 2022
Airbus SE EADSF EADSY is prepared to hire more than 13,000 people globally in 2023 to support its commercial aircraft ramp-up and meet challenges in defense, space, and helicopters. Around 7,000 of these will be newly created posts across the company. This new global hiring drive will emphasize technical and...
