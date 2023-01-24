ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Payments Processor Stripe Harbors IPO Ambitions

Stripe Inc co-founders Patrick and John Collison internally shared their goal of either taking the company public or allowing employees to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the next 12 months. Stripe hired Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS and JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM for advice, the Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy