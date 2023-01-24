ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The eviction of Lützerath: the village being destroyed for a coalmine – a photo essay

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2h8p_0kP4rZTn00
Clashes between police and activists at the entrance to Lützerath on 8 January

Since 2020, environmental activists have been occupying the trees, fields and houses in Lützerath, a hamlet near the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Erkelenz. They oppose the eviction of the village and the energy company RWE, which wants to extract the millions of tonnes of lignite that lie beneath the village.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUYYa_0kP4rZTn00
Lignite mining opponents during a demonstration in Lützerath, on 8 January

Most of the original inhabitants of the farming village have long since disappeared after they received compensation and were resettled during the past decade and a half.

The activists organised themselves, built structures and treehouses and a kitchen in which more than 1,000 meals a day were prepared from donated food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCpAJ_0kP4rZTn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QTS1_0kP4rZTn00
Top left: activists warm themselves by a bonfire. Top right: activists carry a wooden board to build a barricade to protect themselves from eviction. Above: activists block the bucket wheel excavator at the edge of the Garzweiler II open-pit mine. Right: the Garzweiler II open-pit lignite mine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgGoi_0kP4rZTn00

In 2020, the German government decided to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2038 at the latest. However, the war in Ukraine, gas shortages and the energy crisis shifted priorities and the government announced it would be necessary temporarily to again rely on coal.

Five villages that have already been partially resettled may remain but it was decided that Lützerath would have to be destroyed. As a compromise the coal phase-out in North Rhine-Westphalia will be brought forward from 2038 to 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK8lz_0kP4rZTn00
Activists sprinkle glitter on their hands after rubbing them with glue. Many activists prick their fingertips with a needle and seal the fingertips with glue to make it harder for police to identify them

Studies highlighted by climate activists show that the coal under Lützerath is no longer needed, but studies commissioned by the government and the energy company show the opposite. In North Rhine-Westphalia, around 200 million tons of carbon dioxide are emitted every year. 22% of this is due to Rhenish lignite. Activists say the extraction of coal would jeopardize the 1.5 degree target set in the Paris agreement for limiting global heating. The activists claim greed for profit is the reason for the clearance. In a poll conducted by ZDF Polit-Barometer, 59% of respondents expressed opposition to the clearing of the village, while 33% were in favour. The battle over Lützerath is also a battle for narratives that is fought out in the media

When I first visited Lützerath, last summer, it was difficult to talk to the activists as they feared it could lead to being targeted by police. But when I visited on the eve of the village’s destruction, it was different, people were happy to talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4sRZ_0kP4rZTn00
An activist sits on a monopod at the entrance of Lützerath

In the days before the eviction, the village resembles an anthill and hammering and screwing are taking place on all sides. Activists carry tree trunks, stones and construction fences, stacking them into barricades. Fires are lit to soften the asphalt and riddle it with holes and trenches. The activists are determined to defend Lützerath.

Most of them want to do this peacefully. They want to make the evacuation work of the police as difficult as possible through barricades, tripods, concreted doors and platforms suspended on ropes. They also chain themselves together in so-called lock-ons. These measures mean the police need to send special units to deal with the protests, nicknamed “climbing cops” by the protesters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQYol_0kP4rZTn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xabto_0kP4rZTn00
Top left: activists have hung a trampoline in the trees to make it difficult to evict the tree houses and those on the trampoline. Top right: activists prepare a tree house for eviction. Above left: activists light fires to soften concrete – the resulting holes are meant to be an obstacle for the police. Above right: activists paint their faces in the attic of Eckardt Heukamp’s former barn

On Tuesday, an activist called “Turtle” sits on a platform in front of her treehouse. Most of the campaigners are masked and have action names to make it harder for the police to identify them. “I don’t see it as my job to sit in the front of the sit-in and prevent the eviction of the first structures,” she said. “I’m here to cook, to keep Lützerath alive. I don’t want them to clear a dead village, but a village full of life.”

Shortly afterwards, there is an announcement over the activists’ radios. Those who need a break from the sit-in and the resistance against the police can listen to a classical concert in the centre of the village in a quarter of an hour, they say. The resistance in Lützerath is also creative, and the activists who have been there for a long time have established structures and rules to live by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCvwL_0kP4rZTn00
Police task forces at the entrance of Lützerath

On Wednesday, the eviction begins. It goes much faster than most activists had hoped. Special police units are pushing into Lützerath by the hundreds from all sides. Soon they are everywhere in the village, inspecting and destroying the first tree houses erected on the ground and carrying activists away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UB3P_0kP4rZTn00
A large demonstration between Keyenberg and Lützerath on 14 January, after which thousands of demonstrators stormed toward Lützerath. They were stopped by the police with force shortly before the gates.

Occasionally, protesters use pyrotechnics and throw stones, but this soon ends in the face of the strength the eviction squad. Excavators push aside the barricades of the activists within minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMzVM_0kP4rZTn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTmNz_0kP4rZTn00
Top left: activists climb on the roof of Paulshof after police stormed the squatted building. Top right: activists and police on the roof of the occupied Paulshof. Above: an excavator clears barricades on the first day of the eviction. Right: the police take away arrested activists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiV87_0kP4rZTn00

On the second day of the eviction I am in a housing complex known as the Paula. The stairs had been knocked down a few days ago to make police work more difficult, so I am hauled up with a climbing harness. Upstairs, activists sit on the rooftops, one cutting his fingertips with a needle before sealing them with superglue and glitter. “It lasts for some time and you can’t take fingerprints,” he says.

The Paula is seen as the last bastion of the squatters, the place where many of those ready to use violence to defend the village are holed up. For many, the decision of whether to be evicted or to leave the compound without being identified seems to have not yet been made. But then everything happens quickly. I just make it into the courtyard before the police arrive. Minutes later, they clear the barricade in front of the courtyard and storm the area. Activists on the roofs light smoke flares. The eviction seems almost like a police exercise. And it remains peaceful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmvZ5_0kP4rZTn00
The police destroy a wooden house in the centre of the village, the so-called Phantasialand, on the first day of the eviction

Two activists calling themselves Pinky and Brain publish a video from a self-built tunnel system under Lützerath. The activists have entrenched themselves there, making a safe evacuation by police difficult. Days later, they leave the tunnel voluntarily; they did not seem to need rescuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yjmcz_0kP4rZTn00
The demolition of the house of the farmer Eckardt Heukamp in Lützerath. Heukamp was the last resident to sell his farm to RWE. He let activists build structures on his property and stayed in Lützerath until shortly before the eviction

Saturday is cold and wet. Tens of thousands of people have gathered at the large demonstration in Keyenberg and walk peacefully towards the large rally near Lützerath. The village is almost completely cleared. The prominent activists Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer speak. At this point, thousands have broken off from the procession across the wet fields and are rushing towards Lützerath. The police seem uncoordinated at first and beat demonstrators. A mud fight begins, dirt is thrown and fireworks are set off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThUmX_0kP4rZTn00
Police escort an activist with a portrait of Eckardt Heukamp.

At the gates of Lützerath, the storm ends in front of several police barricades and water cannon. Lützerath, once a place of dreams and utopia for the activists and a symbol of the climate movement, has in the space of a few days become the fortress of an energy company.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Hdogar

What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus

In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

When the Germans Were Chased Out, Poland’s ‘Cursed Soldiers’ Fought to Evict the Soviets

When discussing Poland during the Second World War, it’s almost impossible to avoid the Polish Underground State. Initially formed to fight against the German occupiers, as the conflict progressed, it transformed into an anti-Communist force, which aimed to remove the Soviet regime from the country. Those who fought against the Red Army and the NKVD have since been dubbed the “Cursed Soldiers,” given how greatly outnumbered they were.
The Guardian

French ‘seduction coach’ jailed for life for savage murder of ex-girlfriend

A self-styled expert in “seduction” and “masculinity” has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in a town outside Paris in 2020. Mickaël Philétas, 41, a former French railworker who retrained as an aerobics coach and posted videos online about living the life of an alpha male, was found guilty of stabbing to death his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home in Ecquevilly.
ARTnews

2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey

Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
The Guardian

Families need more support after a child dies suddenly

Your article (Child mortality from trauma and sudden death rising in England, study shows, 16 January) was timely, coming a day before the first ever parliamentary debate on sudden unexplained death in childhood (Sudic) took place in Westminster Hall. It is shocking that, for far too long, so little attention...
The Guardian

Six lifestyle choices to slow memory decline named in 10-year study

A combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, a decade-long study suggests. Memory is a fundamental function of daily life that continuously declines...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy