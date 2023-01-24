Read full article on original website
Welsh Rugby Union responds after Cardiff director Hayley Parsons calls for board and chief executive to leave
All four regions have backed calls by a Cardiff director for Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips and the board to leave. BBC Wales understands the email from Hayley Parsons has been sent to WRU chair Ieuan Evans. The message was also circulated to Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and...
Sponsor demands WRU takes ‘decisive action’ over sexism allegations
A leading sponsor says it expects the Welsh Rugby Union to take “immediate and decisive action” with the governing body facing sexism and discrimination allegations. Principality Building Society, sponsors of Wales’ national stadium in Cardiff and supporter of the Welsh grassroots game, described the allegations as “extremely concerning”.
Anglesey: Welsh government announces 2 Sisters closure inquiry
An inquiry into the proposed closure of the 2 Sisters poultry factory has been announced by the Welsh government. It was announced on Wednesday the plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, was to shut putting 730 jobs at risk. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said after speaking to Anglesey council's leader, chief executive,...
Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
Mark my words: this will be the end of the NHS if the Tories have their way | Gordon Brown
They want a more privately funded healthcare system. It wouldn’t just be unfair, it makes no economic sense, says former prime minister Gordon Brown
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Nicky Smith: Ospreys powerless to stop prop leaving - Toby Booth
Head coach Toby Booth says Ospreys are powerless to stop Wales prop Nicky Smith leaving the region because of Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contractual issue. The 41-cap loosehead, 28, has been linked with a move to the English Premiership at the end of the season. Booth says he wants to keep...
Bernard Laporte set to resign as French rugby president after corruption charge
Bernard Laporte is reportedly set to resign as president of the French rugby federation after being convicted of corruption.The former France men’s coach had been under “self-suspension” from the role after confirming that he intended to appeal the two-year suspended sentence he received in December.Laporte had suggested Patrick Buisson as a temporary replacement in the role, but Buisson’s appointment was rejected by a vote of club presidents on Thursday.Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French sports minister, has now confirmed to reporters in France that the 59-year-old has resigned his position.Laporte is also currently on self-suspension from his vice-chairmanship of World Rugby, the...
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
Elliot Daly exit from tournament adds to England’s Six Nations injury crisis
England’s Six Nations injury crisis took another turn for the worse on Friday when it was revealed that Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the whole campaign with a hamstring injury. The versatile back had already withdrawn from new head coach Steve Borthwick’s training camp earlier this week,...
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
$2M TV And Film Facility Aria Studios Officially Opens In North Wales
EXCLUSIVE: Aria Studios, a new two-stage £1.6M ($2M) facility that boasts 20,000 sqft of filming space, has officially opened for business in Anglesey, North Wales. The facility, located near the popular Welsh region of Snowdonia, has been established by indie production company Rondo Media and Welsh broadcaster S4C’s commercial arm S4C Digital Media Limited, with the support of the Welsh Government through Creative Wales. The studio has two fully-soundproofed stages and is located amongst acres of unspoiled grounds in the Snowdonia region. Rondo Media is currently filming the drama series Rownd a Rownd for S4C for 27 weeks in stage 2 at Aria....
Rugby-World Rugby to lower tackle height at elite level: CEO
(Reuters) - World Rugby intends to lower the legal tackling height at elite level worldwide in the coming years to reduce the risk of head injuries in the sport, the governing body’s chief executive Alan Gilpin said.
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
Jack van Poortvliet: ‘I’ve always had battles with myself. Now I manage it’
Jack van Poortvliet was 15 when they told him he was not going to make it. Leicester’s age-group selectors felt there were bigger, better scrum-halves out there and, for a while, the farmer’s son from Norfolk was inconsolable. “It was everything to me and I was absolutely devastated. I remember the other boys at school trying to pick me up. I was so glum and shed a few tears. It was tough.”
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
