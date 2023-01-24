Bernard Laporte is reportedly set to resign as president of the French rugby federation after being convicted of corruption.The former France men’s coach had been under “self-suspension” from the role after confirming that he intended to appeal the two-year suspended sentence he received in December.Laporte had suggested Patrick Buisson as a temporary replacement in the role, but Buisson’s appointment was rejected by a vote of club presidents on Thursday.Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French sports minister, has now confirmed to reporters in France that the 59-year-old has resigned his position.Laporte is also currently on self-suspension from his vice-chairmanship of World Rugby, the...

3 HOURS AGO