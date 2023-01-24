ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

moversmakers.org

Black Achievers gets big infusion

Black Achievers has landed its largest grant ever — $150,000 from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Black Achievers, founded in 2018 by Michael R. Moore, is one of the largest Black professional organizations in Ohio. With over 4,000 members in Cincinnati and over 30,000 members nationwide, the organization’s mission is to connect, educate and economically empower its members.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Notables: Addiction and Recovery Services

Movers & Makers asked organizations within the addiction and recovery services sector to introduce their “notables” to our readers, part of a new regular feature highlighting people making a difference in various sectors of Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit community. Nelson leads CRC’s work to help those facing illness,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy, United Way collaborating to provide assistance targeted to NKY families — call 2-1-1

Duke Energy and United Way of Greater Cincinnati are collaborating to provide financial assistance that will directly serve Northern Kentucky families. Duke Energy is contributing $150,000 for the initiative, with United Way generously matching that amount. In all, $300,000 will be disbursed locally into the Northern Kentucky community. This will allow for direct support to 1,000 households experiencing financial challenges.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Blankemeyer departs from GreenLight

A well-known community builder is moving her talents to a local business family. After a little more than two years as the executive director of GreenLight Fund Cincinnati, Clare Blankemeyer will depart this month. “My next chapter includes joining the philanthropy team at the private family office of a local...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Zozo’s Tavern in Burlington keeps community traditions alive

Zozo’s Tavern, named after owner Alan Lou’s daughter, keeps the sense of community alive in the building that has always represented just that. Located on the corner of Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington, the building has been many things, but always a spot for the community. In 1849 it was a hotel, after that, Burlington’s first hardware store.
BURLINGTON, KY
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
moversmakers.org

The Playhouse that Jack & Moe built

Perhaps it was inevitable that Moe and Jack Rouse’s names would assume the place of honor when the Playhouse in the Park opens its new mainstage theater on March 11. From the time they came to Cincinnati more than 50 years ago, it was clear that theater – directing it, performing it, presenting it – was their great shared passion.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Simply unacceptable.’ Kroger payroll glitch shortchanged workers, lawsuits claim

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Kroger has a new payroll system that delayed or shortchanged thousands of workers of their pay, according to its union and multiple lawsuits. The nation’s largest supermarket chain, which operates nearly 2,800 stores under the Kroger, Fred Meyer and other banners, activated a new computer system last year that has been plagued by glitches, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. After months of persistent problems, its largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in late December it had filed multiple grievances and complaints and urged Kroger to reimburse workers and fix its system.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says

DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
DUBLIN, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month

The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

