Mark Ford, managing director at ISS LiquidMetrix, spoke to Best Execution about the evolution of transaction cost analysis (TCA). We have observed a sea change in the way clients now view TCA. It is no longer seen as an optional tool or tick box exercise but has become an invaluable and mainstream workflow tool for traders. It is increasingly being used across the whole trade lifecycle and has become much more a part of the investment process to generate better returns and optimise portfolios.

2 DAYS AGO