Stocks drift as strong week for Wall Street heads for close
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are drifting Friday as a strong week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a quiet close. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after flipping between small gains and losses through the morning. It's on pace for its third winning week in the last four and near its highest level since the start of December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, at 34,003, as of noon Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% higher.
Clearstream Provides Transparency into Bond Liquidity
Adel Humayun, Analyst in the Quantitative Analytics team at Deutsche Börse, and Catherine Jimenez, Head of Strategic Market Development in Eurobonds Product at Clearstream discuss the recently launched ‘Clearstream Bond Liquidity’ product. The offering helps provide more transparency in a highly fragmented European market where most trading takes place over the counter.
The Story of the First US ETF
The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY), a basket of securities tracking the performance of the S&P 500® Index, made its debut in 1993 as the first US-listed ETF. Thirty years later, SPY is the largest,1 most liquid,2 and most heavily traded ETF in the world,3 with an average trading volume of $39 billion each day.4.
Introducing ‘Compliance in Focus’
This article first appeared as Compliance in Focus on Markets Media. Compliance in Focus is a content series on regulatory topics for financial markets and the challenges compliance officers face in addressing surveillance and monitoring. Compliance in Focus is produced in collaboration with Eventus. Regulation of financial markets is arguably...
Resolution of NYSE Opening Auctions Technical Issue
On January 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 AM, the NYSE commenced continuous trading in 2,824 of 3,421 NYSE-listed securities without attempting to conduct an opening auction due to a technical issue, following which approximately 84 of these impacted symbols entered Limit Up-Limit Down (“LULD”) pauses. Continuous trading then resumed after satisfaction of LULD plan re-opening requirements for the impacted symbols.
Viewpoint: Realising the benefits of TCA
Mark Ford, managing director at ISS LiquidMetrix, spoke to Best Execution about the evolution of transaction cost analysis (TCA). We have observed a sea change in the way clients now view TCA. It is no longer seen as an optional tool or tick box exercise but has become an invaluable and mainstream workflow tool for traders. It is increasingly being used across the whole trade lifecycle and has become much more a part of the investment process to generate better returns and optimise portfolios.
DTCC Highlights Pain Points Related to Data Exchange
To date, the financial services industry has been focused on standardization of data exchange across organizations, but little on standardization of how data is managed within an organization, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). In its latest whitepaper “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”, DTCC said...
Nasdaq Aims to Develop AI-Based Order Types
Nasdaq aims to continue advancing its long term-cloud and artificial intelligence strategy across its franchise and the exchange operator believes it will develop new AI-based order types and offer more advanced capabilities to participants connected to its ecosystem. Adena Friedman, chair and chief executive of Nasdaq, said on the results...
Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures
Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
BMO Wealth Management Selects FactSet for Primary Market Data
BMO WEALTH MANAGEMENT SELECTS FACTSET AS PRIMARY MARKET DATA PROVIDER. FactSet solutions deployed to BMO Wealth Management professionals to drive digital transformation. FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected as the primary market data provider for BMO’s Wealth Management division.
SIFMA: SEC Proposal on Conflicts of Interest in Securitizations
SIFMA issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the proposed rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), “Prohibition Against Conflicts of Interest in Certain Securitizations”:. “SIFMA is reviewing the newly proposed SEC rule prohibiting conflicts of interest in certain securitization transactions...
