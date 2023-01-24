Read full article on original website
BBC
David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
BBC
Bristol campaigners in homes plan legal threat to council
Heritage campaigners are threatening legal action against a council over a plan for new homes in Bristol. Lawyers for Clifton & Hotwells Improvement Society (CHIS) claim Bristol Council's approval for 62 homes on a former zoo car park was unlawful. They told the authority they will launch a judicial review...
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
BBC
Leicester council tenants facing rent and gas bill hike
Thousands of council house tenants are facing a hike in rent and gas bills of up to £3,000 a year, under new plans. Leicester City Council is proposing to increase rents by 7% for its 19,000 tenants from April. Tenants on the council's District Heating Network, which provides gas...
BBC
Leeds developing anti-car reputation, claims councillor
Leeds is developing an "anti-car" reputation a councillor has claimed after the authority said it could not rule out further charges for drivers. Conrad Hart-Brooke said he backed plans to cut car use but warned charges would hit the poorest the hardest and said people needed "carrots before sticks". Leeds...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
Politicians and business leaders want Staffordshire road cash
Politicians and business leaders are due to meet government officials to lobby for road improvements. The group wants money from the government's Road Investment Strategies to to fund changes to the A50 and A500. Midlands Connect, which aims to boost transport infrastructure in the region, drew up a masterplan in...
BBC
Councillor rebuked over knitting in Zoom meeting
A senior councillor has been rebuked for knitting during a council meeting while discussing £11.4m of cuts. Rachel Garrick, who represents the Caldicot Castle ward, in Monmouthshire was seen knitting during the key budget meeting where members and officers discussed cuts. Ms Garrick said she was knitting to help...
BBC
Thurrock Council could lose control of hiring and firing senior staff
The government has said it may strip more powers away from a local authority that is effectively bankrupt. Essex County Council was appointed as commissioner to oversee financial decisions at Tory-run Thurrock Council, which has a £1.5bn debt. Conservative minister Lee Rowley has now said the government was "minded"...
BBC
North Yorkshire Fire Service goes back-to-basics after inadequate rating, chief
North Yorkshire's fire service is taking a "back-to-basics" approach after being rated "inadequate", its chief fire officer has said. Inspectors said it had "deteriorated in most areas" since its last inspection and required "urgent improvements". Jonathan Dyson, chief fire officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS), said progress...
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
BBC
Camrose Avenue: Council makes £1.8m in driving fines from one road
A north London council has made £1.8m from driving fines on one road over two years, figures reveal. More than 24,500 fines have been handed out on Camrose Avenue, which runs from the A5109 to Taunton Way in Harrow, averaging out as 34 issued a day. Harrow Council said...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Norfolk search and rescue team faces closure due to funding withdrawal
An urban search and rescue team set up after the 9/11 attacks in New York faces being shut down if funding is withdrawn, a council meeting heard. Norfolk's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) was one of 20 set up in England and Wales following the attacks on the World Trade Centre.
BBC
One in six shops in Scotland lying vacant - report
One in every six shops in Scotland is lying empty, a new report has revealed. The vacancy rate is one of the highest in Britain, according to the latest Vacancy Monitor study from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC). The SRC warned that high streets may struggle to "ever fully recover".
BBC
New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
