The new year brings with it plenty of new grocery stores around the country. Both Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s recently announced new market locations. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened a new store in Nashville last Friday, plans to open a store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Feb. 3. The store will host grand opening events during its first weekend, with the first 200 shoppers receiving “Goodness it’s Free” goodie bags filled with product samples. There will also interactive, educational activities such as games, face painting and seasonal fruit taste-testing.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO