Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
East Valley Tribune
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
Food Network Chef, Giada De Laurentiis, Cooks Up Two New Restaurants at Caesars Republic in Scottsdale
Giada De Laurentiis’ signature Italian flavors are sure to be a hit when they open at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale next year.
East Valley Tribune
Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground for big Mesa center
Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children. Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
East Valley Tribune
Western Week galloping back into Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New stores: Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s to add to their location counts
The new year brings with it plenty of new grocery stores around the country. Both Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s recently announced new market locations. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened a new store in Nashville last Friday, plans to open a store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Feb. 3. The store will host grand opening events during its first weekend, with the first 200 shoppers receiving “Goodness it’s Free” goodie bags filled with product samples. There will also interactive, educational activities such as games, face painting and seasonal fruit taste-testing.
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
East Valley Tribune
Agency OKs $70M for Eastmark, other QC schools
The state agency that oversees funding for land and construction of new school buildings in Arizona has approved over $70 million to Queen Creek Unified School District for land purchases and new school buildings. The School Facilities Oversight Board authorized $59.1-million dollars be allocated for new school buildings, expansions and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
AZFamily
Guy Fieri to bring ‘Flavortown’ Tailgate to Glendale; performances by DIPLO & LOCASH
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Food Network star and beloved foodie Guy Fieri is bringing his own Big Game party to the town, delivering it all. Dubbed “America’s favorite food personality,” the restauranteur is bringing what they’re calling the largest culinary event in town leading up to the Super Bowl’s kickoff. Introducing “Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App,” the event is slated to host a sleuth of restaurant pop-ups, bars, musical performances, and even a Taste of Phoenix. About 10,000 guests are expected at the event.
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation
The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.
