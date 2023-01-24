ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground for big Mesa center

Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children. Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa

It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall

A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s Sea Life stingrays “painting” during feeding time for new Animal Art Gallery

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Sea Life just installed an all-new Animal Art Gallery exhibit, thanks to two amazing yet unusual painters. The gallery, located inside Arizona Mills in Tempe, is meant to be just as much for the animals as it is for visitors — and that’s because animal care specialists prep each canvas with paint, put them in waterproof bags and let the animals go to work! The stingrays don’t paint on their own, of course, but they are given some tasty incentives. Staff offer each ray some extra special treats on the bagged canvases for them to enjoy while they’re “painting!”
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination

Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!. So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?. Stacker compiled a list of...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Western Week galloping back into Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
ARIZONA STATE

