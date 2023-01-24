TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Sea Life just installed an all-new Animal Art Gallery exhibit, thanks to two amazing yet unusual painters. The gallery, located inside Arizona Mills in Tempe, is meant to be just as much for the animals as it is for visitors — and that’s because animal care specialists prep each canvas with paint, put them in waterproof bags and let the animals go to work! The stingrays don’t paint on their own, of course, but they are given some tasty incentives. Staff offer each ray some extra special treats on the bagged canvases for them to enjoy while they’re “painting!”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO