Chandler, AZ

WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 58

Senate Democrats join calls to remove GOP elections commissioner over Milwaukee voting comments

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Senate Democrats are joining voting advocacy groups in calling for the removal of a Republican member of the state elections commission. Democrats held a press conference Wednesday demanding Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) rescind his appointment of Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell over an email he sent touting low minority turnout in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
back2stonewall.com

ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”

Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Court rejects Republican push to end early voting in Arizona

An Arizona appeals court this week denied a GOP push to declare the state’s mail-in voting system in violation of the Arizona Constitution. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court’s ruling that mail-in voting does not violate the state constitution’s requirement to keep voters’ ballots secret, rejecting the arguments of the Arizona Republican Party. “Arizona’s…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
AZFamily

Rep. Gallego announces run for Sen. Sinema's seat in 2024

Political consultants Marcus Dell’Artino and Roy Herrera break down the possible candidates for Sinema’s senate seat in 2024 on Politics Unplugged. Hank Stephenson from the Arizona Agenda and Jessica Boehm from Axios join political editor Dennis Welch on Politics Unplugged to discuss the 2023 Arizona legislative session. Concerns...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia voters say voting was easy, just like Jim Crow

Democrats and their media allies cried “Jim Crow” over Georgia’s 2021 election reforms. It was a political stunt from the start, and Georgia voters, including black voters, have clearly recognized it. A poll from the University of Georgia found that 90% of voters thought it was easy...
GEORGIA STATE

