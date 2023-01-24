Read full article on original website
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
Newly independent Sinema gets Democratic challenger for Senate seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he’d fight for normal people...
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
CBS 58
Senate Democrats join calls to remove GOP elections commissioner over Milwaukee voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Senate Democrats are joining voting advocacy groups in calling for the removal of a Republican member of the state elections commission. Democrats held a press conference Wednesday demanding Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) rescind his appointment of Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell over an email he sent touting low minority turnout in Milwaukee.
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
back2stonewall.com
ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”
Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
Court rejects Republican push to end early voting in Arizona
An Arizona appeals court this week denied a GOP push to declare the state’s mail-in voting system in violation of the Arizona Constitution. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court’s ruling that mail-in voting does not violate the state constitution’s requirement to keep voters’ ballots secret, rejecting the arguments of the Arizona Republican Party. “Arizona’s…
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
The Supreme Court is weighing a theory that could upend elections. Here's how
How federal elections are run across the U.S. could be upended if the Supreme Court adopts even a limited version of a once-fringe idea known as the "independent state legislature theory."
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake's 2022 bid for governor tanked by split-ticket voters: Analysis
Arizona's Kari Lake has long complained that her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race against Gov. Katie Hobbs was the result of a rigged election — but a new analysis shows voters did vote for a Republican, just not her. The Arizona Republic found that Lake, the self-described "Donald...
The hidden dynamic that could tip control of the House
The battle for control of the House of Representatives increasingly resembles a sporting event in which the teams are changing the dimensions of the playing field even after the game is underway.
AZFamily
Rep. Gallego announces run for Sen. Sinema's seat in 2024
Political consultants Marcus Dell’Artino and Roy Herrera break down the possible candidates for Sinema’s senate seat in 2024 on Politics Unplugged. Hank Stephenson from the Arizona Agenda and Jessica Boehm from Axios join political editor Dennis Welch on Politics Unplugged to discuss the 2023 Arizona legislative session. Concerns...
Washington Examiner
Georgia voters say voting was easy, just like Jim Crow
Democrats and their media allies cried “Jim Crow” over Georgia’s 2021 election reforms. It was a political stunt from the start, and Georgia voters, including black voters, have clearly recognized it. A poll from the University of Georgia found that 90% of voters thought it was easy...
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to run for Arizona Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) announced on Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. The post Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to run for Arizona Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema appeared first on KYMA.
