WTHR

IMPD searching for car that reportedly struck pedestrian

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly struck a pedestrian on the west side of downtown Tuesday. Officers found the male pedestrian, who had been struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of West Michigan Street on Jan. 24. Medics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating homicide on city's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found on Indianapolis' near northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man hit by car, critically injured on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' northeast side Friday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the 6400 block of East 75th Street, just south of Binford Boulevard, shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Death of woman found dead in vehicle outside apartment complex on Indy's northeast side ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman shot outside an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side is now being investigated as a homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, which is near E 38th Street and N Sherman Drive, just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Upland man killed in Grant County crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An Upland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday on SR 22 near County Road 500 East. Officers from Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Upland Police Department responded to the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

