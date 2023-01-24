Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder more than two years after he sought out officers and confessed to stabbing his boyfriend to death, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
wrtv.com
Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
YAHOO!
Police arrest suspect in fatal gas station shooting at 71st and Georgetown
Update: Andre George was found guilty in this case. He was sentenced to 55 years, with 50 of the years executed in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting of Ryan Thomas earlier this week at a Marathon gas station on the northwest side.
IMPD searching for car that reportedly struck pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly struck a pedestrian on the west side of downtown Tuesday. Officers found the male pedestrian, who had been struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of West Michigan Street on Jan. 24. Medics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.
Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
IMPD investigating homicide on city's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found on Indianapolis' near northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.
IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
WISH-TV
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
Shooting victim dies days later; IMPD now investigating homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man dies four days after he was shot inside a home on the city’s near northwest side. Police are now treating the case as a homicide. The man was shot late Friday in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on […]
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
YAHOO!
1-year-old died of injuries suffered in 'rage incident,' court documents say
Update: Tyree Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Jan. 25 after a three day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A criminal charge brought against Kira Fear is pending. The mother of a 1-year-old told police he fell down the stairs,...
Dearborn County man charged with child solicitation after citizen sting
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind — The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly admitted to trying to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex. The sheriff's office said it was alerted to a citizen group that took video of Caudill at an Anderson...
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
IMPD: Man hit by car, critically injured on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' northeast side Friday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the 6400 block of East 75th Street, just south of Binford Boulevard, shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found a...
wrtv.com
Death of woman found dead in vehicle outside apartment complex on Indy's northeast side ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman shot outside an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side is now being investigated as a homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, which is near E 38th Street and N Sherman Drive, just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Upland man killed in Grant County crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Upland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday on SR 22 near County Road 500 East. Officers from Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Upland Police Department responded to the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on east side
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0