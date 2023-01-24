ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Eagles star reveals huge health update

Philadelphia Eagles fans enjoyed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was a bit banged up going into the NFC Championship Game this Sunday. But Brown, himself, spoke on his status Wednesday. “I’m good to go,” Brown said. Eagles insider Dave Spadaro of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

The Eagles Are Hosting The NFC Championship On Sunday, And Zach Bryan Officially Released “Dawns” (feat. Maggie Rogers)

It’s HERE. I’m certainly no Philadelphia Eagles fan by any stretch of the imagination, but I guess this isn’t the worst thing that could happen as a result of their absolute beatdown of the New York Giants last weekend. Zach Bryan, who has become a pretty rabid Eagles fan this season, promised fans he’d drop the unreleased favorite “Dawns” if his team won in their recent NFC Divisional game. And seeing as they’re hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln […] The post The Eagles Are Hosting The NFC Championship On Sunday, And Zach Bryan Officially Released “Dawns” (feat. Maggie Rogers) first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why he's always been obnoxious

If you watched the Eagles-Giants game Saturday night, you couldn’t help see Nick Sirianni mugging obnoxiously for a sideline TV camera while the Eagles were busy demolishing their division rival. Made all the post-game highlights, too. And was all over social media. If you’re an Eagles fan, you were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phillymag.com

Who Is Birdmann? The Die-Hard Eagles Fan Behind the Feathered Mask

One fateful thrift-store purchase created what might just be the Eagles’ secret weapon. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It takes dedication to go to (nearly) every Eagles game. It takes a lot of dedication...
WASHINGTON, PA

