Madison, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
big10central.com

Senior makes history in Wisconsin women's basketball's win

Julie Pospisilova hit an early 3-pointer in the first quarter to etch her name in University of Wisconsin women's basketball history. The senior scored 10 points while becoming the 28th player in program history to score 1,000 career points — and the first to be born outside the United States — in the Badgers' 59-44 nonconference victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Both ends of an unusual road trip were a bust for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. Maryland put its stamp on things Wednesday night with a big push early in the second half that the Badgers couldn't match in a 73-55 Terrapins victory at Xfinity Center.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech

The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell. On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season. The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort ...
MADISON, WI
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL
big10central.com

Gophers vs. UMD preview: Two of top women’s hockey teams collide [Star Tribune]

Series preview: Gophers women's hockey at Minnesota Duluth. TV: none Friday, FOX9 Plus Saturday (Stream: BTN Plus both days) Gophers update: Minnesota (20-3-2, 17-1-2 WCHA, 53 points) has won 10 consecutive games by a combined 62-6 score, leads the WCHA standings and sits at No. 3 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and in the PairWise Rankings. The Gophers are coming off a 7-0, 4-1 sweep of Bemidji State in which national scoring leader Taylor Heise (20 goals, 27 assists, 47 points) had two goals and three assists, earning WCHA forward of the week honors. Madison Kaiser had two assists each game and was named the WCHA's freshman of the week. Goalie Skylar Vetter (17-3-2, 1.67 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) stopped 30 of 31 shots over five periods against the Beavers. Grace Zumwinkle (21-24-45) leads the nation in goals and game-winning goals (eight) and ranks third in points. … The Gophers beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime and 5-3 at Ridder Arena in early November.
DULUTH, MN

