Series preview: Gophers women's hockey at Minnesota Duluth. TV: none Friday, FOX9 Plus Saturday (Stream: BTN Plus both days) Gophers update: Minnesota (20-3-2, 17-1-2 WCHA, 53 points) has won 10 consecutive games by a combined 62-6 score, leads the WCHA standings and sits at No. 3 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and in the PairWise Rankings. The Gophers are coming off a 7-0, 4-1 sweep of Bemidji State in which national scoring leader Taylor Heise (20 goals, 27 assists, 47 points) had two goals and three assists, earning WCHA forward of the week honors. Madison Kaiser had two assists each game and was named the WCHA's freshman of the week. Goalie Skylar Vetter (17-3-2, 1.67 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) stopped 30 of 31 shots over five periods against the Beavers. Grace Zumwinkle (21-24-45) leads the nation in goals and game-winning goals (eight) and ranks third in points. … The Gophers beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime and 5-3 at Ridder Arena in early November.

DULUTH, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO