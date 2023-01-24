Read full article on original website
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State on Thursday. You can check out McCaffery's presser in the embedded video above. You can get an annual membership for 30% off ! Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going...
Delivery man who walked on court during college basketball game appears to be prankster
The delivery man who walked on the court during the Loyola-Duquesne college basketball game on Wednesday night appears to have done so on purpose.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Minnesota on Wednesday
Indiana basketball (13-6, 4-4) battles Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Senior makes history in Wisconsin women's basketball's win
Julie Pospisilova hit an early 3-pointer in the first quarter to etch her name in University of Wisconsin women's basketball history. The senior scored 10 points while becoming the 28th player in program history to score 1,000 career points — and the first to be born outside the United States — in the Badgers' 59-44 nonconference victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.
Shorthanded Gophers give a strong effort but lose 61-57 to Indiana [Star Tribune]
Ben Johnson watched his Gophers basketball team pull off the improbable last season. They beat Rutgers shorthanded for his first Big Ten home victory with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players. A year later, the Gophers were in a similar situation Wednesday night with leading scorer Dawson Garcia and two key...
Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-55 win over Wisconsin [Baltimore Sun]
Maryland men’s basketball earned its fifth straight home victory by defeating Wisconsin, 73-55, on Wednesday night. From graduate transfer guard Jahmir Young playing at an All-Big Ten Conference level to where the Terps stand with 11 games left in the regular season, here are three takeaways from their 10th win inside the Xfinity Center.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery, Tom Izzo Postgame
Iowa, Michigan State Basketball Coaches Discuss Thursday's Contest
Gophers to be without Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne versus Indiana [Pioneer Press]
Gophers men’s basketball players Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against Indiana, the program said. The Hoosiers added that coach Mike Woodson will be out as he recover from COVID-19. Associate Head coach Yasir Rosemond will take over. Garcia has a bone...
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Both ends of an unusual road trip were a bust for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. Maryland put its stamp on things Wednesday night with a big push early in the second half that the Badgers couldn't match in a 73-55 Terrapins victory at Xfinity Center.
Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech
The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell. On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season. The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort ...
FCS champion South Dakota State to play at Target Field [Pioneer Press]
South Dakota State, which won its first NCAA national championship this month, will play host to Drake at Target Field this fall. The third college football game to be played at the Twins’ stadium is set for Sept. 16. Kickoff and ticket availability will be announced in the coming...
Iowa-Michigan State men's basketball glance: Time/TV/info [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 25—What: Iowa (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State (13-7, 5-4) When/where: Thursday, 6:01 p.m., Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich. TV: FS1 (Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson) Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800). Series: Michigan State leads, 76-58 Iowa's next game: Rutgers,...
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
Gophers vs. UMD preview: Two of top women’s hockey teams collide [Star Tribune]
Series preview: Gophers women's hockey at Minnesota Duluth. TV: none Friday, FOX9 Plus Saturday (Stream: BTN Plus both days) Gophers update: Minnesota (20-3-2, 17-1-2 WCHA, 53 points) has won 10 consecutive games by a combined 62-6 score, leads the WCHA standings and sits at No. 3 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and in the PairWise Rankings. The Gophers are coming off a 7-0, 4-1 sweep of Bemidji State in which national scoring leader Taylor Heise (20 goals, 27 assists, 47 points) had two goals and three assists, earning WCHA forward of the week honors. Madison Kaiser had two assists each game and was named the WCHA's freshman of the week. Goalie Skylar Vetter (17-3-2, 1.67 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) stopped 30 of 31 shots over five periods against the Beavers. Grace Zumwinkle (21-24-45) leads the nation in goals and game-winning goals (eight) and ranks third in points. … The Gophers beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime and 5-3 at Ridder Arena in early November.
Iowa softball has 'nothing to lose and everything to prove' in 2023 after rough 2022 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 26—IOWA CITY — As Iowa's softball coaches finished taking a picture at media day Thursday, head coach Renee Gillispie looked at the screen on the photographer's camera to see if they looked like a conference-championship-winning staff. That's because her goal — even after a 21-31 overall record...
Badgers offer four-star class of 2024 athlete from Maryland
Wisconsin offered Dejuan Lane, a four-star class of 2024 athlete from Baltimore on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 junior at Gilman High School has experience playing wide receiver, cornerback and safety, which will likely make his transition to the collegiate level easier. Lane also has a background in track, running the 100...
