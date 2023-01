Jan. 24—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State senior Roman Bravo-Young is a competitor in every sense of the word. He's a two-time national champion, two-time Big Ten champion and a four-time All-American. There's been a discussion swirling around the wrestling world, especially on the internet, that Iowa's Spencer Lee (125) should bump up to Bravo-Young's weight class (133) so the two-time Big Ten champions can duke it out.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO