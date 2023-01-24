Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Walker scores 28 in Lady Wildcats’ victory at Central Talbotton
TALBOTTON, GA – Schley County junior guard Emma Walker poured in 28 points to help lead the Lady Wildcats (14-2, 10-2 Region A D2) to a 54-46 victory over the Lady Hawks of Central Talbotton on Tuesday evening, January 24 at Central Talbotton High School. In addition to Walker...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County MS Lady Panthers fall by one point in Deep South Conference Championship
AMERICUS – In all basketball games that close and hotly contested, free throws can and often do make the difference. In the Deep South Conference (DSC) girls’ championship game on Thursday night at the old Americus-Sumter High School gymnasium, there was no exception to this rule. The Sumter County Middle School Lady Panthers Basketball Team (SCMS) had many chances to win the game at the foul line against their opponents, the Lady Panthers of Radium Springs Middle School in Albany (RSMS). However, though the RSMS Lady Panthers also left may points at the charity stripe, they fell to the RSMS Lady Panthers 42-41 in the DSC title game, as RSMS was one made free throw better than SCMS on Thursday evening, January 26.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams earn sweep against Westover
AMERICUS – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams (SCHS) began the 2023 season on Tuesday, January 24 with matches against Westover at the Sumter County High School tennis complex. The Lady Panthers earned a 4-1 victory to begin their season and the Panthers defeated the Patriots 3-2 in their season opener.
Americus Times-Recorder
Big night for Williams as Lady Hurricanes defeat Columbus State
AMERICUS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) got back in the win column with a 85-80 victory over Columbus State in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 25. GW senior guard Jolicia Williams had a big game, recording a team-high and season-high...
Americus Times-Recorder
Season-low shooting night dooms Hurricanes against Columbus State
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) shot a season-low 37.7 percent, hitting only 23 of 61 shots from the field in a 74-55 loss to Columbus State (CSU) on Wednesday, January 25 at the Storm Dome. The loss drops the Hurricanes to 9-9...
Americus Times-Recorder
Mitchell reaches 1,000 and Weaver breaks three-point record, but Lady Raiders fall to Deerfield-Windsor
AMERICUS – Southland Academy standout senior guard Riley Mitchell was able to reach a rare milestone in high school player’s career on Tuesday night, January 24 when the Lady Raiders took on their archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium. A Four-year starter, Mitchell reached the 1,000th point scoring mark of her career when she scored late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for her and her teammates, however, the Lady Raiders came up short as DWS edged out SAR 34-31 in front of a loud and raucous Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.
southgatv.com
Albany State football introduces its 14th head football coach
ALBANY, GA – The Albany State football team introduced its new head football coach, Quinn Gray, with a press conference on Monday. Gray is the 14th head coach in Golden Rams history succeeding Gabe Giardina – now at Charleston Southern – who spent seven seasons coaching the Golden Rams to a 37-17 record, a SIAC Championship and a Division II playoff appearance.
Americus, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WALB 10
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST. A South Georgia college is...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Aircraft Structural graduate lands dream job at Warner Robins Air Force Base
AMERICUS – Makayla McCants of Oglethorpe, signed up for the Aircraft Structural Technology program at South Georgia Technical College as soon as she graduated from Macon County High School. Now less than a year and a half later, she has landed her dream job at the Warner Robins Air Force Base as a Flight Line Mechanic working on the C5 Galaxy. She is a classic example of how SGTC and its graduates “Go the Extra Mile.”
Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship
DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sheppard named new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor at SGTC Crisp County Center
AMERICUS – Jeff S. Sheppard, Jr., of Cordele, has been hired as the new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will report to South Georgia Technical College Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain and the Vice President of Academic Affairs.
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Richland United Methodist Church, 1913, Stewart County
According to the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church: This church is thought to have been constituted in 1834. Henry Audulf gave the land for the first church, but there were no recorded deeds so, on May 7, 1845, W. A. Scandrett paid Henry Audulf’s son, John, one hundred dollars for the land. The first building was constructed on half an acre north of Broad Street but it was destroyed by a tornado… The second building was also destroyed by a tornado. Services were conducted in the school building until a church was built north of the present business section. The sanctuary was used until 1912. Under the pastorate of Rev. J. H. Allen, a new lot was purchased on the corner of Phillips Street and Hamilton Avenue and the present sanctuary was constructed.
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
wgxa.tv
Forsyth man dies in high-speed chase in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A high-speed chase on Log Cabin Drive turned deadly after the pursued driver hit a parked car. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Bibb County Deputy was chasing a vehicle for traffic violations when the driver left the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle. Bibb County...
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Georgia State Patrol responded to an accident at around 10 p.m. in the area of First Avenue and 10th Street. Troopers said the suspect in the...
