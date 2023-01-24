Read full article on original website
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union responds after Cardiff director Hayley Parsons calls for board and chief executive to leave
All four regions have backed calls by a Cardiff director for Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips and the board to leave. BBC Wales understands the email from Hayley Parsons has been sent to WRU chair Ieuan Evans. The message was also circulated to Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and...
Sponsor demands WRU takes ‘decisive action’ over sexism allegations
A leading sponsor says it expects the Welsh Rugby Union to take “immediate and decisive action” with the governing body facing sexism and discrimination allegations. Principality Building Society, sponsors of Wales’ national stadium in Cardiff and supporter of the Welsh grassroots game, described the allegations as “extremely concerning”.
BBC
Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
BBC
Anglesey: Welsh government announces 2 Sisters closure inquiry
An inquiry into the proposed closure of the 2 Sisters poultry factory has been announced by the Welsh government. It was announced on Wednesday the plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, was to shut putting 730 jobs at risk. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said after speaking to Anglesey council's leader, chief executive,...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
‘Business-like’ talks between Scottish and UK ministers amid gender reform row
Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Nicky Smith: Ospreys powerless to stop prop leaving - Toby Booth
Head coach Toby Booth says Ospreys are powerless to stop Wales prop Nicky Smith leaving the region because of Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contractual issue. The 41-cap loosehead, 28, has been linked with a move to the English Premiership at the end of the season. Booth says he wants to keep...
BBC
Ben Youngs says rugby union has 'risks' and 'rewards' following tackle height changes
England's most-capped male player Ben Youngs insists the rewards of rugby union outweigh the risks as the debate over the tackle law rages on. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced last week the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist. The law change affects all levels below the...
BBC
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
Elliot Daly exit from tournament adds to England’s Six Nations injury crisis
England’s Six Nations injury crisis took another turn for the worse on Friday when it was revealed that Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the whole campaign with a hamstring injury. The versatile back had already withdrawn from new head coach Steve Borthwick’s training camp earlier this week,...
WSB Radio
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
'Menopause leave' trial rejected by ministers
Ministers have rejected a proposal from MPs to introduce "menopause leave" pilots in England, arguing it could be "counterproductive". It also dismissed a recommendation to make menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act. The suggestions came from the Women and Equalities Committee, which accused ministers of making "glacial progress"...
