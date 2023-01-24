ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian tank destroying homes in Bakhmut suburbs

Footage shows Ukrainian forces obliterating a Russian tank that was spotted destroying people’s homes in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Aerial shots show explosions occurring in an urban area before the tank is apparently hit by Ukrainian ordnance, with smoke rising into the air from a treeline on the edge of a field on the outskirts of the embattled Ukrainian town.“Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, delivered striking blows to the enemy’s manpower and equipment in the Bakhmut area,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said, sharing the video. Sign up for our newsletters.
EU debates extending Belarus sanctions to cut loopholes

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors on Friday are set to discuss extending sanctions to Russian ally Belarus to crack down on the circumvention of sanctions on Russia by companies routing banned products through its neighbour.
