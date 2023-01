CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Clemson starter Brevin Galloway is expected to miss games for the 24th-ranked Tigers after having surgery on his groin area Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Galloway has started 20 of 21 games after transferring from Boston College this past offseason. Galloway posted on social media that he’d had the surgery....

