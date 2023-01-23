Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival
At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
Power restored to Trico customers north of Tucson
More than 8,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers lost power Wednesday morning. Power was restored by 7 a.m.
thisistucson.com
Wendy Garcia of Tumerico is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award 🎉
The James Beard Award semifinalist list had just started to leak on social media Wednesday morning when an employee of Wendy Garcia’s west-side Mexican restaurant La Chaiteria broke the news to Garcia. She was up for Best Chef Southwest. The announcement came as a complete shock to Garcia. She...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
azpm.org
Tucson takes plastic program citywide
Wednesday Council member Steve Kozachik will host a public meeting on the recycling program at his ward office, 3202 E. First Street, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm. Tucson city leaders are moving ahead with a program to turn plastic waste into building materials. Last August, Ward 6 council member Steve...
KOLD-TV
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona
A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
KOLD-TV
City and County update their joint efforts to curtail homelessness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson and Pima County have joined forces to try to end homelessness in our region and have invested a great deal of time and resources into the effort. “Housing first makes sure that each person has a roof over their heads, a warm meal,...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
cntraveller.com
Discovering the power of horse therapy on a remote desert escape
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
Mom of 21-year-old hit by three cars speaks out
Last year, nearly half of the traffic-related fatalities in Tucson were pedestrian deaths, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
The Gaslight Theatre is old-fashioned family fun
At The Gaslight Theatre, it’s a given that the audience is part of the family and the show. For decades families have celebrated their special occasions there, and everyone cheers as the celebrants are introduced. Organizations often fill whole sections of tables. Laughter and good cheer have been good business for 45 years.
southernarizonaguide.com
Kon Tiki: A Dining Review
Sally, our friend in Sonoita, wrote us that she and her sister had gone to Kon Tiki in Tucson recently and recommended it. OK, I thought. It’s a bit of a hike for us on the West Side of Tucson, but we should go. So Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I headed east on Broadway almost to Swan to experience Polynesian BBQ and atmosphere.
